House of Reps Speaker explains why it’s difficult to end corruption in Nigeria

Bayo Wahab

The Speaker identifies some factors that contribute to the subsistence of corruption in Nigeria.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, [TheNation]
Abbas affirmed that there’s a high level of corruption within the corridors of power, which according to him has slowed down Nigeria’s ability to reach its full potential.

The Speaker said this while speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at an event held by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission on Policy Dialogue on Corruption, Social Norms and Behavioural Change.

The lawmaker identified behaviours, norms, attitudes, expectations, weak governance structures, lack of transparency as some of the factors that contribute to the subsistence of corruption in the country.

Despite this recognition, certain corruption-inducing behaviours, norms, attitudes, and expectations persist within our society, thereby, enabling and perpetuating acts of corruption.

“Corruption in Nigeria has been fuelled by various factors, including weak governance structures, lack of transparency and accountability, poverty, and cultural acceptance of corrupt practices.

Abba also said corruption festered in the country because of Nigerians' attitude towards wealth, fame and success.

“While we have laws, policies and institutions to tackle corruption, it is my considered opinion that corruption continues to fester owing to prevailing societal attitudes towards wealth, fame, power and success regardless of how they are obtained,” the Speaker said.

He explained that the behavioural and social norms approach to tackling corruption is akin to cutting off the root of an evil tree than trimming its branches.

He, therefore, submitted that addressing corruption requires not only legal and institutional reforms but also a transformation of social norms and behaviours.

