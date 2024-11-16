Lawmaker seeks usage of high-tech for customs to secure borders against smugglers

Speaking at the 2024 Comptroller-General of Customs Conference in Abuja, Abejide commended the NCS for embracing digital systems, noting its transition from ASYCUDA to the more advanced NCIS II software. However, he stressed that the journey to full digitisation remains incomplete.

“The Customs Service has made commendable strides in automation, but we must integrate cutting-edge technologies like blockchain and AI to streamline operations, improve accuracy, and foster collaboration,” Abejide stated.

He highlighted the significance of partnerships in tackling transnational crimes such as drug trafficking and arms smuggling.

He encouraged the NCS to deepen its collaboration with stakeholders like the ports authority, law enforcement, and international trade organisations.

“By strengthening these partnerships, the Service enhances its capacity to combat transnational crimes and align with global best practices. Initiatives like the Trade Modernisation Project (TMP) are pivotal, but their execution must align with precision and international standards,” he remarked.

Abejide also emphasised the need for ethical leadership within the NCS, calling for strict oversight mechanisms to ensure accountability and transparency.

“Combating smuggling is not just an economic duty; it is a moral obligation to protect industries, secure jobs, and uphold lawful trade,” he noted.