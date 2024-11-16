ADVERTISEMENT
Lawmaker seeks usage of high-tech for customs to secure borders against smugglers

Segun Adeyemi

L-R: Hon. Leke Abejide and Customs Comptroller General (CG) Bashir Adewale Adeniyi. [Facebook]
Speaking at the 2024 Comptroller-General of Customs Conference in Abuja, Abejide commended the NCS for embracing digital systems, noting its transition from ASYCUDA to the more advanced NCIS II software. However, he stressed that the journey to full digitisation remains incomplete.

“The Customs Service has made commendable strides in automation, but we must integrate cutting-edge technologies like blockchain and AI to streamline operations, improve accuracy, and foster collaboration,” Abejide stated.

READ ALSO: C-G says Nigeria Customs hit ₦5.1trillon revenue target for 2024

He highlighted the significance of partnerships in tackling transnational crimes such as drug trafficking and arms smuggling.

He encouraged the NCS to deepen its collaboration with stakeholders like the ports authority, law enforcement, and international trade organisations.

“By strengthening these partnerships, the Service enhances its capacity to combat transnational crimes and align with global best practices. Initiatives like the Trade Modernisation Project (TMP) are pivotal, but their execution must align with precision and international standards,” he remarked.

READ ALSO: Apapa customs command collects ₦1.6trn in Q3

Abejide also emphasised the need for ethical leadership within the NCS, calling for strict oversight mechanisms to ensure accountability and transparency.

“Combating smuggling is not just an economic duty; it is a moral obligation to protect industries, secure jobs, and uphold lawful trade,” he noted.

Assuring the NCS of legislative support, Abejide reiterated the House of Representatives’ commitment to ensuring the agency’s success in securing Nigeria’s economic future.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

