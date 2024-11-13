ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

C-G says Nigeria Customs hit ₦5.1trillon revenue target for 2024

News Agency Of Nigeria

The C-G added that the introduction of 24-hour cargo clearance at major ports has significantly reduced dwell time.

Nigeria Customs-Officers [Premium Times]
Nigeria Customs-Officers [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

Adeniyi disclosed on Wednesday in Abuja at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Comptroller General Conference (CGC), tagged; "NCS: Engaging Traditional and New Partners with Purposes".

“I am pleased to announce that yesterday, 12 November 2024, at exactly ten minutes past one, the NCS hit its 2024 revenue target of NGN 5.07 trillion, with more than a month remaining in the fiscal year.

“This exceptional performance projected to exceed our target by at least 10% validates our partnership-driven approach to revenue collection and trade facilitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The achievement is not merely about numbers; it demonstrates how enhanced stakeholder collaboration, improved processes, and modernised systems can deliver tangible results for our nation’s economy,” he said.

He said that custom’s modernisation initiatives have continued to yield immediate benefits for its stakeholders, and it strives to sustain continuous improvement.

According to the C-G, the service has successfully implemented key reforms, which include its Authorised Economic Operators (AEO) scheme, which currently has six beneficiaries in its pilot phase. He further said that the advanced ruling system had processed 31 requests, with 12 rulings issued and 75% completed in October following its stakeholder sensitisation efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the introduction of 24-hour cargo clearance at major ports had significantly reduced dwell time.

“The completion of Nigeria’s first-time release study now provides us with empirical data to measure and improve our efficiency.

“Our enhanced risk management systems are streamlining operations, and the deployment of non-intrusive inspection equipment is accelerating cargo examination while maintaining robust controls,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

He restated the commitment of NCS to fulfilling its enforcement mandate, stating that they have achieved unprecedented success in protecting both our citizens and the economy.

“The scale of our intervention is reflected in seizures valued at NGN 28.1 billion and counting in 2024 alone.

“These seizures span critical areas of national concern, from wildlife items and arms and ammunition to narcotics and pharmaceutical products.

“An important moment in our’ enforcement strategy was the declaration of a state of emergency at our major ports.

“This led to the interception of 48 containers of illicit pharmaceutical items and narcotics, significantly disrupting the flow of potentially harmful products,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He described the conference theme as apt, particularly with the evolving economic landscape, stating that multisectoral engagement was key as no single agency can effectively address customs challenges alone.

Adeniyi said that the sessions of the conference would provide rich discussions on revenue collection, trade facilitation, partnerships, and compliance. He said that the insights and experiences of stakeholders were crucial in helping the service refine its strategies for the coming year, particularly as it develops its next generation of customs leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference, which started on Tuesday, would end on Friday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

C-G says Nigeria Customs hit ₦5.1trillon revenue target for 2024

C-G says Nigeria Customs hit ₦5.1trillon revenue target for 2024

VP Shettima in Akure for APC's final rally ahead of Ondo governorship election

VP Shettima in Akure for APC's final rally ahead of Ondo governorship election

Stake strikes another huge Esports sponsorship

Stake strikes another huge Esports sponsorship

BDC operator testifies to handling ₦416m for ex-Governor Obiano’s associate

BDC operator testifies to handling ₦416m for ex-Governor Obiano’s associate

Okpebholo halts all revenue collections, orders police to arrest violators

Okpebholo halts all revenue collections, orders police to arrest violators

US court confirms CIA's position on Bola Tinubu's past records

US court confirms CIA's position on Bola Tinubu's past records

Okpebholo dissolves Obaseki's MDA boards, dismisses non-civil service secretaries

Okpebholo dissolves Obaseki's MDA boards, dismisses non-civil service secretaries

Education Minister suspends 13 Enugu college students for 6 weeks over bullying

Education Minister suspends 13 Enugu college students for 6 weeks over bullying

Senator faces recall as constituents demand action over alleged Banditry ties

Senator faces recall as constituents demand action over alleged Banditry ties

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Federal-Hight-Court-Abuja [Daily Nigerian]

Court directs EFCC lawyer to verify alleged false report in Ali Bello’s trial

Men of the Nigerian police

Imo Police confirm Catholic priest’s abduction, intensify 'desperate search'

Nigerian Police Officers. [Punch]

FCT Police arrest 3 imposters in 'One Chance' robbery, recover cars & weapons

Chief of Army Staff ( COAS), Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja. [Twitter:NA]

Tinubu directs national flag to be flown at half mast in honour of Lagbaja