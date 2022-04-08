RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps propose use of low energy-consuming appliances for Nigerian households

Ima Elijah

Energy-efficient appliances help prevent greenhouse emissions and protect the environment...

House of Reps
The House of Representatives has asked the Ministry of Power and the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to “immediately establish” a sustainable policy towards phasing out non-energy efficient appliances and equipment for domestic, commercial and industrial usage.

The lower legislative chamber passed the resolution at the plenary session on Thursday, April 07, 2022, following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Rotimi Agunsoye, a lawmaker from Lagos.

While moving his motion, Agunsoye said energy-efficient appliances are being used in countries all over the world, which is important for environmental sustainability.

Energy-efficient appliances help prevent greenhouse emissions and protect the environment as most households use appliances such as televisions, refrigerators, sound systems, computers, ovens, bulbs, air conditioners, and washing machines,” he said.

Countries across the world are using energy-efficient appliances, which is critical to economic development as well as environmental sustainability.

Households in Nigeria still use incandescent bulbs with high voltage, which are very expensive and generate too much heat. In some households, incandescent bulbs have been replaced with light-emitting diodes (LED) bulbs, which are up to ninety percent more efficient than incandescent bulbs.

The crisis in the country’s power sector will persist if a decisive approach is not employed to controlling domestic, commercial and industrial usage by adopting more efficient means to reduce energy consumption.

Using energy-efficient appliances and equipment minimises the exploitation of natural resources such as natural gas, coal, water, diesel, petrol, etc., and serves to enhance the conservation of these resources as a way of achieving sustainable development.

Other countries have stopped the use of high consuming appliances and equipment, Nigeria has become a dumping ground for such items which come at a considerably cheap price.”

While advocating for the import of low energy appliances, the legislator said continued use of non-energy efficient products will impact negatively on the economic stability of the country.

The motion was adopted and the house mandated the committees on power and industry to ensure compliance and report back within 4 weeks for further legislative action.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

