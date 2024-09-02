ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu approves 50% electricity subsidy for universities after UNIJOS power cut

News Agency Of Nigeria

The reps commended Tinubu for his magnanimity in yielding to their call and subsidising electricity tariffs for tertiary institutions.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]

Rep. Abubakar Fulata, the Chairman of the House Committee on University Education, gave the commendation in a statement on Monday in Abuja. He commended Tinubu for his magnanimity in yielding to their call and subsidising electricity tariffs for tertiary institutions.

Fulata said his committee in the last few weeks had visited over 30 federal universities in 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory. He said that the high electricity tariff had affected almost all the universities in Nigeria.

“While almost all the universities are struggling to pay the high electricity tariff, some of them have been disconnected from public light by the electricity distribution companies.

“Prior to the grouping of electricity users that placed universities in Band ‘A’, which is the group that pays the highest electricity tariff, some of the universities could no longer afford the bill."

He said, “For instance, the University of Jos was paying around ₦20 million monthly, but after the grouping, the institution’s monthly electricity tariff jumped up to over ₦100 million."

He said that UNIJOS was one of the universities disconnected from public light due to the challenge of high tariffs.

“So we are grateful for this decision the President has taken as it will go a long way in addressing the challenge of electricity supply in the tertiary institutions of learning in the country."

He said that this was not the first time the President would listen and yield to the Rep's call for improvement in the educational sector.

According to him, we have talked about the issue of IPPIS, which brought a heavy burden on university management, like seeking permission from about seven MDAs before even a cleaner will be recruited.

He added that the President listened and approved the removal of tertiary institutions from IPPIS, adding that the President also yielded its call to reconstitute the councils for tertiary institutions. Fulata expressed confidence that irrespective of political affiliation, ethnic, and religious differences, the lawmakers would continue to partner with the executive arm.

This, he said, also includes relevant stakeholders to improve the standard of education in the country. It would be recalled that the Minister of State for Health, Dr Tunji Alausa, broke the news of the 50% electricity subsidy for tertiary institutions and hospitals in Kaduna. Alausa said the Ministry of Power was already working out the subsidy payment modalities.

