Reps pass NYSC Trust Fund establishment bill

The NYSC Trust Fund (Establishment) Bill passed the third reading at the plenary on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

The Lower Chamber of the National Assembly had on Wednesday, April 06, 2022, passed the Bill, after the adoption of the recommendations of the House Committee on Youth Development, chaired by Yemi Adaramodu.

Sponsored by a member of the House, Samuel Akinfolarin, the NYSC Trust Fund (Establishment) Bill 2021 passed the first reading at the House on December 16, 2021; and the second reading on January 20, 2022.

The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency group has expressed gratitude to the House of Representatives, for passing a Bill for an Act to establish NYSC Trust Fund.

At a press briefing in National Assembly on Monday, April 11, 2022, Isaac Ikpa, the Convener of the group, urged the Nigerian Senate to tow the line of their counterparts, by concurring to the Bill, while calling on President Muhammad Buhari, to speedily assent to the Bill, when sent by the National Assembly.

“The House is obviously full of members that look at the future of the nation and consider just how well our growth as a people is important to the success of governance. Our place as a nation in the continent and the world is only further emphasized with bills such as this one, making it known who we are, and how we conduct our affairs.

“It is good to know that the full nation is coming to the realization of acknowledging that NYSC is the best way to imbibe the spirit of Nationalism in our youths. Now is the time for our young individuals to understand that the Nation that they have once thought of giving up on, actually cares about their welfare and survival.

“This is the time they need to understand that they are Nigerians and not just Igbos, Yorubas, Hausas and other tribes in the country. Meeting people from different parts of the country has helped many individuals understand other cultures and promotes unity amongst diversity. NYSC has made it possible for our Nigerian youths.

“In the light of the affairs going on in today’s world, with all of the evils happening, we need a ray of hope, a light, a promise for our children, and youths. An assurance that the nation will care for them at all stages, that the nation has them in mind and that their successes are important to the growth of the nation. So much about their lives and future. One of the problems Nigeria has had is the problem of, ‘what’s next after school and service’?

“Most of our youths have had difficulties trying to find jobs and for those who receive entrepreneurial tutorship and developing skills, there is usually little to nothing to help with launching out. It is therefore a victory for the nation that there is now a light of hope to help these youths launch out on their own, something to help them start up a business.

"The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency is appreciative of this move, this move that will push our youths to do more. Small businesses have often helped with boosting the economies of nations all over the globe. Nigeria has the human capacity and now we will also have the financial capacity to grow”, the group said.

“NYSC has been a long-existing solution that has helped cement the many cracks in tribalism, cultural diversity, Unity, Equity, and Patriotism. The trust fund is not just a step in the right direction, it’s a great turn for us, a great turn for our nation. The House has proven again why they are the right leadership for us”, the group added.