FG suspends 2 Kirikiri prison officers over alleged bribery by Bobrisky

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ahmed added that the suspension of the officers was to allow for further investigation of the various allegations against them.

Bobrisky [X, formerly Twitter]
This is contained in a statement by the Secretary of the board, Ja’afaru Ahmed, on Thursday in Abuja.

The secretary stated that the officers were suspended following the viral video trending on social media on their alleged infractions of the NCoS relating to Idris Okuneye, AKA Bobrisky.

The officers involved are Michael Anugwa, Deputy-Controller of corrections, in charge of Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Kiri-Kiri, Lagos, and Sikiru Adekunle, Deputy-Controller of corrections (DCC), in charge of Maximum-Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Kiri-Kiri, Lagos.

According to him, the board has also suspended ASC II Ogbule Obinna, serving at the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Afikpo, Ebonyi.

This, he said, was based on the allegation that he accompanied a convicted inmate out of the custodial centre to a location outside the facility.

In another related development, the board has equally suspended another senior officer of the service, Iloafonsi Ikechukwu, Deputy-Controller of Corrections (DCC), in charge of Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Kuje-Abuja, for allegedly receiving monies on behalf of an inmate.

Ahmed added that the suspension of the officers was to allow for further investigation of the various allegations against them while assuring that the outcome would be made public when concluded.

