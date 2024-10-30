ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps investigate alleged abandonment of ₦1.46 billion Kaduna road project

News Agency Of Nigeria

The hearing was on the inspection of critical national assets especially roads that were constructed in the last five years.

Reps investigate alleged abandonment of ₦1.46 billion Kaduna road project
Reps investigate alleged abandonment of ₦1.46 billion Kaduna road project

Recommended articles

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ebonyi University bans final year students from celebrating after their final exams

Ebonyi University bans final year students from celebrating after their final exams

Reps investigate alleged abandonment of ₦1.46 billion Kaduna road project

Reps investigate alleged abandonment of ₦1.46 billion Kaduna road project

Biden rallies Nigeria's bid for permanent UN Security Council seat

Biden rallies Nigeria's bid for permanent UN Security Council seat

The importance of acting quickly after a criminal charge

The importance of acting quickly after a criminal charge

FG, airport taxi operators sign agreement on CNG conversion

FG, airport taxi operators sign agreement on CNG conversion

'We made him president' - Gov Sule reacts to North rejecting Tinubu's 'Tax Bill'

'We made him president' - Gov Sule reacts to North rejecting Tinubu's 'Tax Bill'

Yilwatda: Tinubu's appointment of Betta Edu's replacement sparks fresh reaction

Yilwatda: Tinubu's appointment of Betta Edu's replacement sparks fresh reaction

Kyari under fire again as Warri Refinery operation stalls

Kyari under fire again as Warri Refinery operation stalls

PMS price increases again as NNPCL sells petrol at ₦1,025 per litre in Lagos

PMS price increases again as NNPCL sells petrol at ₦1,025 per litre in Lagos

Pulse Sports

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mother of 4 dies after sustaining severe burns from tanker fire incident

Mother of 4 dies after sustaining severe burns from tanker fire incident

President Bola Tinubu's rumoured cabinet reshuffle has been speculated to affect some big names who has underperformed. [Facebook/X]

Cabinet reshuffle: 6 Tinubu ministers who may be replaced

Edo govt releases over ₦300m relief materials to flood victims

Edo govt releases over ₦300m relief materials to flood victims

Ahmed Dangiwa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development (Twitter:@Arch_Dangiwa)

Pay your ground rent in 60 days or we revoke your C of O, FG tells property owners