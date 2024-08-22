ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps host workshop to refine renewable energy policies for Nigeria's future

News Agency Of Nigeria

Reps stated that the workshop is to accelerate the adoption and expansion of renewable energy in Nigeria.

Reps host workshop to refine renewable energy policies for Nigeria's future
Reps host workshop to refine renewable energy policies for Nigeria's future

Recommended articles

Rep. Afam Ogene, the Chairman of the House Committee on Renewable Energy, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja. The workshop, according to him, is to accelerate the adoption and expansion of renewable energy in Nigeria, with the theme “Renew Nigeria: Unlocking Nigeria’s Energy Future.’’

He said that Promise Amahah, the Chief Executive Officer of the Green Clean Innovation Hub, would be the Principal Consultant to the Committee for a three-year tenure. He said that the workshop would be co-hosted by the office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass Tajudeen and other key stakeholders.

Ogene, the member, representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Anambra State, said that the primary objective of the policy workshop was to convene key stakeholders from within and outside Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This includes the government, private sector, academia and civil society working together to collaboratively develop and refine policies that will accelerate the adoption and expansion of renewable energy in Nigeria.

“The workshop seeks to facilitate a multi-stakeholder dialogue on Nigeria’s renewable energy future; and identify and address policy gaps hindering the growth of renewable energy.

“This will also develop a comprehensive policy framework to drive renewable energy adoption and foster collaboration and partnerships to support renewable energy development,’’ he said.

Ogene said that it would also enhance capacity and knowledge sharing among stakeholders. He said that the aim was to bring together a diverse range of stakeholders to create a unified vision and roadmap for Nigeria’s transition to a sustainable and renewable energy-powered future.

He said that Amahah would bring a wealth of experience and expertise in the field of renewable energy. Ogene added that Amahah had led numerous successful initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable energy solutions and climate-smart technologies.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that his leadership at the Green Clean Innovation Hub had been instrumental in advancing innovative projects that aligned with Nigeria’s commitment to a greener and more sustainable future.

Ogene said that the committee remained dedicated to fostering a sustainable energy future for Nigeria, adding that the appointment with Amahah marked a significant step towards achieving this vision.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps host workshop to refine renewable energy policies for Nigeria's future

Reps host workshop to refine renewable energy policies for Nigeria's future

First Lady empowers 1,000 women petty traders in Anambra with ₦50,000 grants

First Lady empowers 1,000 women petty traders in Anambra with ₦50,000 grants

Ex-Lagos Police spokesperson Oti seeks ₦25m for urgent kidney transplant

Ex-Lagos Police spokesperson Oti seeks ₦25m for urgent kidney transplant

Nigerians' jollof rice orders surge by 166% in 12 months, delivered every 1.5 minutes

Nigerians' jollof rice orders surge by 166% in 12 months, delivered every 1.5 minutes

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola retires as Chief Justice of Nigeria

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola retires as Chief Justice of Nigeria

KADIRS seals 4 Kafanchan hotels over ₦16.8 million unpaid taxes

KADIRS seals 4 Kafanchan hotels over ₦16.8 million unpaid taxes

Pediatrician says bottle feeding linked to 14% of ear problems in infants

Pediatrician says bottle feeding linked to 14% of ear problems in infants

Gbajabiamila gives update on what to expect in 2025 budget

Gbajabiamila gives update on what to expect in 2025 budget

Peter Obi urges FG to take caution in NLC president’s police summon

Peter Obi urges FG to take caution in NLC president’s police summon

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nonye Ezeayaeche [NAN]

Address hunger, inequality, 105-year-old activist tells Tinubu

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu [Presidency]

First Lady to empower 37,000 women in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Nothing special about Tinubu's Bourdillon house, mine is better - VP Shettima

Tinubu working to tame bottlenecks to universal education – Shettima [NAN]

I've seen Tinubu's soul, it's good so invest your trust in him - Shettima