Reps host workshop to refine renewable energy policies for Nigeria's future

Rep. Afam Ogene, the Chairman of the House Committee on Renewable Energy, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja. The workshop, according to him, is to accelerate the adoption and expansion of renewable energy in Nigeria, with the theme “Renew Nigeria: Unlocking Nigeria’s Energy Future.’’

He said that Promise Amahah, the Chief Executive Officer of the Green Clean Innovation Hub, would be the Principal Consultant to the Committee for a three-year tenure. He said that the workshop would be co-hosted by the office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass Tajudeen and other key stakeholders.

Ogene, the member, representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Anambra State, said that the primary objective of the policy workshop was to convene key stakeholders from within and outside Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This includes the government, private sector, academia and civil society working together to collaboratively develop and refine policies that will accelerate the adoption and expansion of renewable energy in Nigeria.

“The workshop seeks to facilitate a multi-stakeholder dialogue on Nigeria’s renewable energy future; and identify and address policy gaps hindering the growth of renewable energy.

“This will also develop a comprehensive policy framework to drive renewable energy adoption and foster collaboration and partnerships to support renewable energy development,’’ he said.

Ogene said that it would also enhance capacity and knowledge sharing among stakeholders. He said that the aim was to bring together a diverse range of stakeholders to create a unified vision and roadmap for Nigeria’s transition to a sustainable and renewable energy-powered future.

He said that Amahah would bring a wealth of experience and expertise in the field of renewable energy. Ogene added that Amahah had led numerous successful initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable energy solutions and climate-smart technologies.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that his leadership at the Green Clean Innovation Hub had been instrumental in advancing innovative projects that aligned with Nigeria’s commitment to a greener and more sustainable future.