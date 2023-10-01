Reps felicitate Nigerians on 63rd Independence Anniversary

Rep. Akin Rotimi, the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs said in a statement in Abuja.

Rotimi said the theme for 2023 anniversary, “Renewed Hope for Unity and Prosperity,” was an opportunity for reflection on the ideals of unity, peace, and shared prosperity bequeathed by the nation’s founders.

He paid tribute to the patriots of yesteryears who shaped the path to Nigeria’s freedom, adding that their sacrifices and foundational work endure.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said their legacy must be celebrated, with a prayer that their efforts never be in vain.

He stressed the responsibility upon both leaders and citizens in this new era, while calling for unity, urging all to work towards an inclusive nation where no one is left behind.

He said Nigeria’s diversity, should be its greatest strength. while reaffirming the House’s commitment to addressing pressing issues, including advocating for a reasonable living wage for workers.

He said the House would also expedite action on palliative measures to alleviate the impact of the subsidy removal on petrol on vulnerable Nigerians.