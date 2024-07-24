Reps criticise 'Park and Pay' scheme in FCT under Wike’s administration

Rep. Mukthar Betara, Chairman of the House Committee on FCT, faulted Chinedum Elechi, the Mandate Secretary in charge of the transportation secretariat, in Abuja on Wednesday during an interactive session. He said that residents and motorists in the nation’s capital were being harassed by those employed to enforce the policy.

It would be recalled that FCTA reintroduced the park and pay policy into the nation’s capital in Aug 2023, after signing an agreement with two concessionaires. The policy was aimed at decongesting the city and making motoring a more pleasant experience.

The policy was however suspended in April 2014 after a high court judgement stopped the FCTA from collecting fees from residents for on-and-off the street parking within the metropolis. The court ruled that the policy was not backed by law.

Betara demanded details on how the reintroduced park and pay arrangement was established, who authorised it, and how remittances are made to the coffers of the FCDA.

Speaking, Elechi said the policy was regulated and supported by a legal framework and that only designated areas serve as parking zones.

“The park and pay is by regulation. We have a legal framework. It is part of the way of controlling traffic.

"So, under the part and pay, designated areas are meant to be parks. So, it is legal. It is a revenue paid through concessionaires."

According to him, there is usually a ratio between the concessionaires and the FCT. So, for areas where we have the concessionaires, there is a percentage that goes to the concessionaires.

"It is 60%, and 40% goes to FCT. The infrastructure for the work is usually provided by the concessionaire. The revenue goes straight to the revenue account of the FCT, not transportation.”

The committee chairman queried the mandate secretary about the contract process, asking how the contract was established.

"In appointing your concessionaires, what procedure did you follow? How much has been remitted to the FCDA from January to date Who gave you the approval” Betara asked.

Hussaina Olayemi, the Director of Legal Services, Transport explained that the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) and the Abuja Investment Company (AIC), the FCT organisation responsible for public-private partnerships, were involved.

“After their involvement, the concession was submitted to the federal executive council (FEC) for approval. So, we have the FEC approval,” Olayemi stated.

The committee criticized the allocation of 60% of revenue to concessionaires while the government receives only 40%. Betara demanded clarification on what infrastructure the concessionaires are providing. Replying, Elechi stated that the concessionaire is responsible for marking roads.

However, Betara countered, asserting that no roads in Abuja have been marked by the concessionaire.

"The way the concessionaires operate in Abuja, they harass people on the streets. I would have advised you people to have given the VIO this concessionaire.

"Let them take this up, so that the whole revenue will go to FCT. Why are you personalising this for an individual,” Betara said.