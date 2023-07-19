ADVERTISEMENT
Reps confirm appointment of military services chiefs

News Agency Of Nigeria

When the Deputy Speaker, who presided over plenary called for voice votes, members unanimously adopted the report and confirmed the appointments.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and Deputy Speaker, Rep. Benjamin Kalu.
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and Deputy Speaker, Rep. Benjamin Kalu.

This was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a report by the House Ad hoc Committee on Defence presented by the Chairman, Rep. Benson Babajimi (APC-Lagos State) at plenary on Wednesday.

Presenting the report, Babajimi recalled that the house constituted the Ad hoc committee to screen the service chiefs.

He said that pertinent questions were asked in various areas including internal security, military hardware, equipment, external relationships, transparency and accountability.

“I urge the house do consider the report of the Ad hoc committee on the Screening of Nominees for Appointment as Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and approve recommendations therein.

“That Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, be confirmed as the Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; having successfully undergone the screening process of this committee.

“That Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, be confirmed as the Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, having successfully undergone the screening process of this committee.

“That Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla be confirmed as the Chief of Naval Staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, having successfully undergone the screening process of this committee.

“That Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar be confirmed as the Chief of Air Staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, having successfully undergone the screening process of this committee,” he said.

When the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Benjamin Kalu who presided over plenary called for voice votes, members unanimously adopted the report and confirmed the appointments of the services chiefs.

News Agency Of Nigeria

