Reps ask JAMB to extend UTME registration by 2 weeks due to economic situation

News Agency Of Nigeria

He urged the lawmakers to intervene, adding that an extension would encourage parents of less privileged students to register their wards for the exercise.

A cross-section of students writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) [thenationonlineng]
The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Rep. Hassan Shinkafi (PDP-Zamfara) at a plenary in Abuja on Thursday.

The motion is titled: “Need to extend UTME registration by JAMB. ”

Moving the motion, Shinkafi said the UTME registration exercise which commenced on January 15, ended on Feb. 26, 2024.

He added that as a result of the pain of the economic situation in the country, “Many families have been constrained from registering their wards, by this timeline.”

He said that if the extension was not given by JAMB, many candidates would not be able to register and participate in the exercise.

According to him, there may not be wider coverage and participation in the 2024 UTME in Nigeria.

Adopting the motion, the house urged JAMB to extend the registration by two weeks, while mandating the relevant committees on Education and Legislative Compliance to enforce strict compliance.

