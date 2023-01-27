Reports on new CP posted to Lagos fake – Lagos police
The Police Command in Lagos State has dismissed reports that a new Commissioner of Police has been deployed to the state.
Recommended articles
He said that the current Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, was still the state CP and that no new CP was deployed.
“The command has been inundated with requests for clarification on the status of the commissioner of police in the command.
“We wish to state categorically that the commissioner of police in Lagos state is still CP Abiodun Alabi.
“For the avoidance of doubt, no commissioner of police has been posted to Lagos state,” he said.
Hundeyin urged members of the public to disregard fake news making the rounds that a new commissioner of police has been deployed to the command.
He said that the clarification would halt the barrage of calls to officers of the command which had resulted in needless distractions and a waste of valuable time.
The image-maker said that the command would keep residents and the good people of the state updated whenever the need arose.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng