Reports on new CP posted to Lagos fake – Lagos police

He said that the current Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, was still the state CP and that no new CP was deployed.

“The command has been inundated with requests for clarification on the status of the commissioner of police in the command.

“We wish to state categorically that the commissioner of police in Lagos state is still CP Abiodun Alabi.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no commissioner of police has been posted to Lagos state,” he said.

Hundeyin urged members of the public to disregard fake news making the rounds that a new commissioner of police has been deployed to the command.

He said that the clarification would halt the barrage of calls to officers of the command which had resulted in needless distractions and a waste of valuable time.