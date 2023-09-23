Repentant Boko Haram terrorist arrested for beating ex-wife to death

The police spokesman in Borno, ASP Sani Kamilu, stated in Maiduguri on Friday that Dauda invited 45-year-old Hafsat to meet with him on her farm in the stadium premises, on Sept. 12.

Hafsat was nowhere to be found after honouring the invitation, Kamilu stated.

“The case was not reported to the police until a few days later when the decomposing body of Hafsat was discovered on the farm by her relatives,’’ Kamilu added.

He stated that the police swung into action immediately; visited the scene and evacuated Hafsat’s corpse to Umaru Shehu Ultramodern Hospital, Maiduguri for autopsy.

Kamilu stated also that Dauda was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 21 and that he confessed to the commission of the crime.

He added that Dauda said he saw Hafsat with another person on the farm and he clubbed her with a hoe on the head before she slumped and died.

Dauda later buried Hafsat on the farm and fled, Kamilu stated.