Rep tasks security agencies to rescue kidnapped woman in viral video

Rep. Nnamdi Ezechi (PDP-Delta) has urged the security agencies to ensure the immediate release of an abducted, unidentified Ndokwa woman which occurred in the northern part of the country.

Ezechi in a statement on Friday, said that the activities of bandits and kidnappers had become worrisome over the years and had portrayed the country in bad light in the comity of nations.

The lawmaker specifically called on the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to get the victim released

The member, who represents Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency of Delta, said the nation’s economy had been greatly affected due to the relocation of local and foreign investors to neighboring countries over insecurity

He described the released video clip of the alleged kidnapped woman which had gone viral, as despicable, barbaric, de-humanising and embarrassing. The lawmaker acknowledged the efforts and commitment of security agencies in securing the lives and property of citizens of the country.

He said that the security agencies needed to do more to effectively deal with the increasing spate of kidnapping and banditry in parts of the country.