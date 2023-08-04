ADVERTISEMENT
Rep tasks security agencies to rescue kidnapped woman in viral video

News Agency Of Nigeria
Rep. Nnamdi Ezechi (PDP-Delta)
Rep. Nnamdi Ezechi (PDP-Delta)

Ezechi described the released video clip of the alleged kidnapped woman which had gone viral, as despicable, barbaric, de-humanising and embarrassing.

Ezechi in a statement on Friday, said that the activities of bandits and kidnappers had become worrisome over the years and had portrayed the country in bad light in the comity of nations.

The lawmaker specifically called on the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to get the victim released

The member, who represents Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency of Delta, said the nation’s economy had been greatly affected due to the relocation of local and foreign investors to neighboring countries over insecurity

He described the released video clip of the alleged kidnapped woman which had gone viral, as despicable, barbaric, de-humanising and embarrassing. The lawmaker acknowledged the efforts and commitment of security agencies in securing the lives and property of citizens of the country.

He said that the security agencies needed to do more to effectively deal with the increasing spate of kidnapping and banditry in parts of the country.

Ezechi promised that in his capacity as a member of the house, he would collaborate with the security agencies in the fight against insecurity, to make the country safe and habitable for the people.

News Agency Of Nigeria

