Renowned Islamic scholar, Dr Ahmad BUK dies in Kano

Abdullahi said that the scholar, popularly called Dr Ahmad BUK, died at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital on Friday, after a brief illness.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bamba was a native of Ghana who came to Nigeria after studying in Saudi Arabia to teach at the Bayero University, Kano (BUK).

He was one of the best scholars who specialised in the teachings and interpretations of the Hadith, the traditions of the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon him (PBUH).