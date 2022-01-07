RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Renowned Islamic scholar, Dr Ahmad BUK dies in Kano

Dr Ahmad Bamba, a renowned Kano based Islamic scholar has died on Friday.

Malam Abdullahi Ahmad, one of his sons, disclosed this when he spoke with newsmen on Friday in Kano.

Abdullahi said that the scholar, popularly called Dr Ahmad BUK, died at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital on Friday, after a brief illness.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bamba was a native of Ghana who came to Nigeria after studying in Saudi Arabia to teach at the Bayero University, Kano (BUK).

He was one of the best scholars who specialised in the teachings and interpretations of the Hadith, the traditions of the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon him (PBUH).

Bamba gave weekly lectures on the Hadith at the BUK mosque for years, before he moved to his own mosque called Darul Hadith in Kano.

