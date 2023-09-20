ADVERTISEMENT
NIDCOM petitions Egypt Air for justice over death of Nigerian passenger

Ima Elijah

NIDCOM is demanding full disclosure regarding the circumstances that led to the sudden death of Remilekun Toyosi Meshioye on Egyptair's flight.

Remilekun Toyosi Meshioye [Twitter/@nidcom_gov]
Remilekun Toyosi Meshioye [Twitter/@nidcom_gov]

Expressing deep concern over Egyptair's apparent lack of responsiveness in the matter, Dabiri-Erewa has officially petitioned the airline for answers.

In a personally signed letter delivered by the Commission's Head of Media and Public Relations, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, to Majdi Al Aridi, the General Manager of Egyptair's Abuja office, Dabiri-Erewa described the sudden and untimely death of Remilekun as a tragic event that warrants thorough investigation.

The case of Remilekun came to NIDCOM's attention through a petition submitted by Olufunmilola Olaniyi-Alabi, the deceased's elder sister residing in the UK. In her petition to the Commission, Olaniyi-Alabi sought answers on behalf of the family, who have been left in the dark regarding the circumstances of Remilekun's passing.

Since the tragic incident on the flight from Lagos to Cairo, Egyptair's management has failed to initiate contact with any member of the grieving family or the designated next of kin, as per the information provided by Remilekun prior to boarding the aircraft. This lack of communication has raised concerns and added to the family's distress.

"It is surprising that Egyptair management has not deemed it fit to contact any members of Remilekun's family to break the sad news to them nor condole with them. It has not responded as well to NIDCOM's petition since Wednesday, September 13, 2023," the statement from Dabiri-Erewa's office declared.

On behalf of the grieving family and the Federal Government of Nigeria, NIDCOM is demanding full disclosure regarding the circumstances that led to the sudden and unfortunate death of Remilekun Toyosi Meshioye on Egyptair's flight.

Dabiri-Erewa, who has extended her condolences to the family and offered prayers for the repose of Remilekun's soul, has assured them that justice will be served in memory of their loved one.

Remilekun Meshioye, 41 years old and bound for London to resume her studies, departed Lagos for London via Egypt Air MS 876 on Monday, September 4, 2023, from Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos. Tragically, she fell ill during the flight and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Cairo International Airport.

Olaniyi-Alabi, recounting the family's ordeal, revealed that the airline did not inform them of Remilekun's condition or death. Instead, they received a message from the Nigeria consular office in Cairo, notifying them of her passing on board the flight.

Olaniyi-Alabi expressed the family's urgent need for information regarding the circumstances surrounding Remilekun's death and the repatriation of her remains to Nigeria for a peaceful burial, as well as the return of her belongings held by the airline.

Ima Elijah

