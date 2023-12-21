Remi Tinubu's pet project donates ₦100k each to 250 elderly people in Nasarawa

Speaking at an event to disburse the support on Thursday in Lafia, the first lady said each of the beneficiary would receive ₦100, 000.

Represented by Shela Tosan-Akabe, the wife of the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Tinubu said the gesture was borne out of a steadfast commitment to well-being of the elderly.

She said the scheme was designed to support elderly citizens aged 65 and above in all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

"The beneficiaries were carefully selected from the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across the country and each beneficiaries will get ₦100,000."

The first lady expressed optimism that the support would go a long way to cushion the effect of the economic situation and alleviate the burdens of the elderly during this festive period.

She further explained that ₦250 million was approved by the Governing Board of the Renewed Hope Initiative and every state and the FCT would get their own for onward disbursement to beneficiaries.

Also speaking, Silifat Sule, wife of Nasarawa governor, lauded the nation's first lady for the gesture. Sule said the gesture was unique as it targeted the elder in the society that were often forgotten.

She said that the beneficiaries were carefully selected from the 13 local government areas across the state.

The governor's wife also called on the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously for their benefit and their loved ones.

In her remarks, Aisha Rufai, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, commended the first lady for the support at this time.

The commissioner said modalities had been put in place to ensure that the beneficiaries got their monies directly and not through a third party.