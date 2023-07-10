ADVERTISEMENT
Remi Tinubu denies report she closed down Aso Villa chapel

News Agency Of Nigeria

The first lady said there are weekly fellowships going on at the chapel.

The first lady (right) says President Bola Tinubu (left) is yet to appoint a chaplain for the chapel [LASG]
Busola Kukoyi, the special adviser on media to the first lady, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

"Our attention has been drawn to a story on social media about the purported closure of the Aso Rock Chapel by the first lady. We wish to state categorically that this is a fabrication and a false representation of the true situation.

"The first lady at no time gave such directive that the chapel be shut nor asked for the keys to be handed over to her.

"Presently, there are weekly fellowships going on at the chapel including mid week fellowship on Tuesdays.

"However, Mr President is yet to appoint a chaplain for the chapel after the exit of the last chaplain as he only reserves the right to appoint a chaplain."

