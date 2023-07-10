Remi Tinubu denies report she closed down Aso Villa chapel

Busola Kukoyi, the special adviser on media to the first lady, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

"Our attention has been drawn to a story on social media about the purported closure of the Aso Rock Chapel by the first lady. We wish to state categorically that this is a fabrication and a false representation of the true situation.

"The first lady at no time gave such directive that the chapel be shut nor asked for the keys to be handed over to her.

"Presently, there are weekly fellowships going on at the chapel including mid week fellowship on Tuesdays.