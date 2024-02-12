Remi Tinubu announces ₦50 million endowment fund for best law student of MAAUN

Tinubu made the announcement at the inauguration of the institution's School of Law building which was named after her by the management of the university.

The first lady who unveiled the building, expressed satisfaction with the facilities put in place and thanked the founder of the University, Prof. Adamu Gwarzo, for naming the school building after her.

She also commended Gwarzo for his contribution towards uplifting the standard of education in Nigeria and beyond.

"I am delighted for being honoured at this occasion and I am not taking it for granted as I will continue to support the youths because education is the key to freedom," she said.

Tinubu recalled she did her one year mandatory national youth service in Kano State and how she stayed at the popular Sabon Gari area in the ancient city

Earlier, Gwarzo said MAAUN's vision is to be a world class university renowned in teaching, research and service for global mankind.

He said the mission of the university is to "offer the world with well educated and talented leaders and captains of industries by providing affordable and acceptable qualitative education and skills to all."

Narrating the history of the school, Gwarzo recalled that the university started in Maradi, Niger Republic. He restated the commitment of the institution to providing quality education and high moral standard to the students.

NAN reports that after commissioning the edifice, the first lady was conducted round the School of Law and the Murtala Ramat Mohammed Library.

Tinubu was accompanied to the event by former first lady, Maryam Abacha, Minister of State, FCT, Dr Mariya Bunkure, former Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen and wife of the Secretary to Government of the Federation, George Akume.

Other personalities that accompanied the first lady were wives of governors from 17 states including, Niger, Borno, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Ogun, Nasarawa, Gombe, Plateau and Jigawa.