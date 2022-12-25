ADVERTISEMENT
Remain hopeful for better nation, Obi urges Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians to remain hopeful for a better nation, especially as they prepare to take back their nation come 2023.

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:PeterObi]
He said that the celebration of Christmas birthed hope in the world while urging Nigerians to “hold unto that firm hope for a better and more productive nation”.

According to him, Christmas is a season of love and the celebration of the birth of Christ should be a constant reminder of how God gave His only begotten son for the salvation of humanity.

“We, as humans, should, therefore, endeavour to make a sacrifice, even when it is painful, for the good of others and for our society,” he said.

Obi encouraged Nigerians to go beyond the festivities and glamour associated with the Christmas season and strive to live out the true essence of the celebration.

The Candidate noted that fraternal love and giving to the poor is the hallmark of the Christmas celebration, and enjoined all to lend helping hands to one another.

Obi urged Nigerians to see the year 2023 as a very significant year in the history of the nation.

He said it presents Nigerians the opportunity to turn around the trajectory of the nation by giving only competent leaders access to power.

“I also wish Nigerians a productive and prosperous New Year,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
