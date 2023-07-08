ADVERTISEMENT
Remain focused in spite of challenges, US cleric advises Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

The cleric further said that God has a plan for every human, adding that to achieve success and victory in life, the faithful must intensify prayer.

Founder and President of Moore Life Ministries, Keith Moore. [govictory]
Founder and President of Moore Life Ministries, Keith Moore. [govictory]

The cleric made the call at the opening of a three-day Impartation Conference tagged ‘Triumphant’, organised by the Summit Bible Church in Abuja.

Moore, also the Founder of Faith Life Church Sarasota, Florida, said in spite of the myriads of challenges facing mankind, believers ought to be “led by the Spirit of God”.

This, he said, would help them to avoid depression and chaos in the course of their lives.

“There are scores of decision that christians try to take daily. How do you take the right decisions? There is only one way; and that is, to be led by the Spirit of God.”

The cleric further said that God has a plan for every human, adding that to achieve success and victory in life, the faithful must intensify prayer.

Also speaking, the President Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said that the association provides a platform for all Christians in Nigeria to come together, collaborate and demonstrate visible unity.

“The reality is that we are not yet there, but we are on a journey that our Lord Jesus Christ prayed for; “That they all may be one”.

“We as children of God must be seen to be together to ensure the growth of the Church.

“This is because that is what the enemy doesn’t want. Because once the children of God come together in one accord, that is where our potency lies.

“The unity has to continue to build up so that the kingdom of the enemy, will not only be jittery but will be totally disarmed.”

Earlier, Senior Pastor of the Church, Andy Osakwe said that the annual conference was aimed at impacting the lives of Christians.

He urged the congregation to remain steadfast in their belief in Jesus Christ.

