ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Releasing Nnamdi Kanu will earn you more respect, Ohanaeze PG tells Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Ohanaeze President said Kanu's release will resolve the security challenges in the South East.

President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.
President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Recommended articles

Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his arrest and extradition from Kenya in 2021, and the Federal Government has continued to ignore an Appeal Court judgement that said he should be freed.

Since his arrest and detention, the five states in the South-East region of the country have been dealing with security challenges ranging from killings, kidnappings and arsons among others allegedly perpetuated by some armed groups who have pledged their support for the IPOB leader.

Though many Igbo leaders, including governors, have said repeatedly that Kanu's freedom is important to the restoration of peace to the region, former President Muhammadu Buhari ignored all the entreaties for him to free Kanu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since he assumed office on May 29, 2023, Tinubu has received many appeals from politicians and leaders of Igbo extraction, asking for an unconditional release of the secessionist.

President Bola Tinubu receives Asari Dokubo at Aso Rock Villa. [NTA]
President Bola Tinubu receives Asari Dokubo at Aso Rock Villa. [NTA] Pulse Nigeria

However, a former militant leader, Asari Dokubo, asked the President to ignore calls to release Kanu.

Speaking to State House correspondents after a meeting with Tinubu on Friday, June June 16, 2023, Dokubo branded Kanu as a criminal, calling on the President to ignore pleas for his unconditional release.

The controversial ex-militant argued that the IPOB leader should be made to answer for his crimes, warning that releasing him unconditionally will amount to encouraging terrorism and rewarding criminality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to Dokubo's comments, Iwuanyanwu in a recent interview with The Punch called on the President to listen to the pleas of the South-East leaders.

He urged the President, whom he described as "a friend," to understand that releasing Kanu will have a positive effect on the security situation of the region.

The Ohanaeze President-General said, "Tinubu is my friend and a friend to the Igbo and he should know that there is a thing in Igboland. When a child is crying and is pointing somewhere, definitely the child is seeing something. He should know that we are not fools and nobody can tell Igbos what is happening in Igboland.

"The release of Nnamdi Kanu is very important to us and if Tinubu releases him it would make him highly respected in Nigeria and in Igboland. He has not killed anybody and he has not been charged with murder. Kanu should have in fact been released since and right now he is sick."

ADVERTISEMENT

"The family and the lawyers have been crying for his release. I’m begging that Tinubu should help Igbo secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu. He should not listen to anybody and do just that for us. Kanu hasn’t done badly," he added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Releasing Nnamdi Kanu will earn you more respect, Ohanaeze PG tells Tinubu

Releasing Nnamdi Kanu will earn you more respect, Ohanaeze PG tells Tinubu

Muslim group visits Osun priestess, warns against Isese festival in Ilorin

Muslim group visits Osun priestess, warns against Isese festival in Ilorin

Enugu Govt dissolves all commercial tricycle task forces

Enugu Govt dissolves all commercial tricycle task forces

'I am happy my friend succeeded me' – Former Ebonyi Commissioner

'I am happy my friend succeeded me' – Former Ebonyi Commissioner

Emir of Ilorin appreciates Kwara people's support during Sallah, Durbar

Emir of Ilorin appreciates Kwara people's support during Sallah, Durbar

PDP Rep says 10th NASS won’t be mere rubber stamp

PDP Rep says 10th NASS won’t be mere rubber stamp

First Lady tasks Super Falcons to win World Cup

First Lady tasks Super Falcons to win World Cup

Nigeria’s internal reforms will make it a world player – Obanikoro

Nigeria’s internal reforms will make it a world player – Obanikoro

ASUU faults FG over dissolution of Governing Councils of federal universities

ASUU faults FG over dissolution of Governing Councils of federal universities

Pulse Sports

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos traffic congestion

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@femigbaja]

Femi Gbajabiamila, worthy ambassador of Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President