Release Kanu to me; I'll bring him anytime you want - Soludo begs FG

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor specifically begged the Federal Government to release Kanu to him, pledging that he would make him available to the authorities anytime he's required.

He made the plea in Awka, the state capital, during the campaign kick-off of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Addressing the mammoth crowd of supporters and party faithful that turned up for the event, Soludo argued that Kanu's freedom is key to finding solutions to insecurity in the South-East region of the country.

Soludo's words: “I am making a passionate appeal to the Federal Government to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally. If he cannot be released unconditionally, I want him released to me and I will stand surety for him.

“We need Nnamdi Kanu in the roundtable conversation to discuss the insecurity in the South-East. We must end insecurity in the South East and we need Nnamdi Kanu to be around.”

Recall the IPOB leader has been in Department of State Services (DSS) custody since his extradition from Kenya back in 2021 and the Federal Government has refused to set him free despite the decision of an Appeal Court on October 14, 2022, to that effect.

Meanwhile, the Governor said it will be counterproductive to discuss the issue of insecurity in the entire South-East while Kanu is still held up in detention.

Soludo's words: “We need him around the discussion table, we need him to discuss about the future of the South-East. If the Federal Government cannot release him unconditionally, I now offer myself to ask the Federal Government to release him to me.

“I will provide him anytime he is needed. I will house him here in Awka. We need him released to end insecurity in the South-East. We need him to have true conversation about Nigeria. We believe in Nigeria and we are Nigerians.

“We, some time ago set up the Truth and Reconciliation Committee to find out the root cause of insecurity in the South East and they have almost concluded their assignment.

“But this issue of insecurity cannot be well addressed without bringing to the table the key players in this matter.

“We have applied the kinetic and non kinetic approach to fighting insecurity in the South East but the non kinetic approach cannot be complete without the Federal Government releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“We must bring him to the table because we need him to be part of this process and I call on the Federal Government to release him to me and for us to have a comprehensive discussion for the fate of the South East.

“If we cannot release him based on the court process, I here by offer myself as the surety for his release and whenever you want him, I will hand him over to you