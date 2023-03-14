Rejection of old Naira notes criminal offence – AbdulRazaq

The governor said this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Ilorin by his Spokesman, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye.

He described the rejection of the old Naira notes as a serious crime under the law.

“As per the judgment of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and the latest circular of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the old Naira notes still remain a legal tender in the country.

“Banks are now officially issuing the old Naira notes (including N500 and N1, 000).

“I, therefore, urge all residents of our state to spend and receive both the old and the new Naira notes.

“This appeal especially goes to our marketers/traders. Further rejection of the old Naira notes is in breach of the Supreme Court judgment.”

The governor added that: “Such rejection is also inflicting economic pains on ourselves. Marketers and indeed everyone in the state can and should receive the old and new Naira notes since commercial banks are now receiving the two.

“Citizens are to note that rejection of the legal tender, such as the old Naira note, is a serious crime under our law.