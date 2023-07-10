Registrar urges NUC, universities to engage professionals in treasury management curriculum

Adedoyin said in a statement on Monday, July 10, 2023 in Abuja that the conventional curriculum, though invaluable, often neglects the nuances of treasury management. He said of all the universities running Treasury Management Courses at masters level only Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) had been able to get it right.

He said institutions like Bayero University, Kano, Nasarawa State University, University of Maiduguri and University of Abuja had not been able to get the curriculum in standardising to meet global bench mark.

According to him, NUC should compel universities offering courses in Treasury Management to look beyond their current curriculum that only contains elements of finance and accounting. This he said should include collaboration with the institute who would help develop such curriculum as the case with ABU, Zaria.

He said by integrating treasury management into the masters curriculum, it would empower students to shine in a competitive global economy.

According to him, treasury management possesses a unique allure that sets it apart from accounting and finance, while accounting and finance focus on tracking and analysing financial data, treasury management delved deeper.

This he said was by aiming to optimise the organisation’s financial resources, mitigate risks, and maximise profitability.

He said such omission could leave aspiring professionals ill-equipped to tackle the challenges that lied ahead, adding that recognising such disparity, the institute could provide expertise to help the nation’s institutions.

According to him, with a deep-rooted commitment to excellence, CITM offers a transformative pathway to harness the full potential of treasury management in our nation’s institutions.

Adedoyin said the institute would be willing to partner with NUC to bridge the gap between theory and practice by equipping individuals with specialised skills and knowledge required in treasury management.

This according to him will help to navigate the complex world of financial management with finesse in an era where financial landscapes evolve at breakneck speed, collaboration, and continuous learning are paramount.