Redeemer’s University matriculates 1038 students.

Redeemer’s University is owned by the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Anthony Akinlo, said the fresh intakes were made of those who passed the University Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTMEs), Direct Entry (DEs), and students on transfer.

Akinlo said that the fresh intakes had been prayerfully christened; “Indomitable Set”, which connotes: “No one can stop you from rising and fulfilling your destiny”.

“The university places high premium on the spiritual growth of students with its scheduled and compulsory religious activities,” Akinlo said.