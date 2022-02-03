RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Redeemer’s University matriculates 1038 students

Redeemer’s University, Ede in Osun on Thursday matriculated 1038 students for the 2021/2022 Academic Session.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event is the university’s 17th matriculation ceremony since the university was founded in 2005.

Redeemer’s University is owned by the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Anthony Akinlo, said the fresh intakes were made of those who passed the University Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTMEs), Direct Entry (DEs), and students on transfer.

Akinlo said that the fresh intakes had been prayerfully christened; “Indomitable Set”, which connotes: “No one can stop you from rising and fulfilling your destiny”.

“The university places high premium on the spiritual growth of students with its scheduled and compulsory religious activities,” Akinlo said.

He urged parents and guardians to work with the university in the nurturing of their wards for them to excel in all spheres of life.

