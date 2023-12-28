Red Cross disburses ₦45.7m to 1,500 flood victims in Kogi

Alhaji Danjuma Usman, Kogi NRCS Secretary, while flagging off the disbursement of the funds in Ibaji Local Government, said each of the victims would receive ₦30,500 to cushion the effects of the flood disaster on their families and means of livelihoods.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 1,500 beneficiaries were selected across three local government areas (LGAs) of Lokoja, and Ibaji areas of Kogi.

They are affected yearly by floods because of their geographical location.

The statistic shows that 500 of the beneficiaries are from Gbongboro, Budon, Eggan and Kinami communities in Lokoja LGA, another 500 beneficiaries are from Okelebe, Odaki and Ukwo communities in Kogi.

The remaining 500 beneficiaries were selected from Odogwu, Unale and Itoduma communities in Ibaji LGA.

The 1,500 beneficiaries are mostly women, aged persons and people living with disabilities.

Usman urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the financial assistance.

He said the money was given to them to cushion the effects of the disaster on their lives and to restart their livelihoods.

“You should guard against falling victims of dubious elements, who might approach you to bring part of the money.

“Don’t hesitate to raise the alarm by reporting to us through the feedback phone number given to you or to the nearest police station if anyone pestering you for a part of the money.”

Also, NRCS ICT Officer from the Abuja Headquarters, Ahmed Bolaji, said: “It’s not in the character of the Red Cross to give financial assistance and send its officers to come from behind and collect part of it.”

Responding, the Acting Chairman of Ibaji Local Government, Ijala Gabriel, thanked the NRCS for bringing succour to the flood victims.

Gabriel was particularly happy that the NRCS used the Yuletide period to give financial assistance, describing it as timely, good and appropriate.

“I have known NRCS activities in our community for a long time; they are doing humanity's job; that is what I just witnessed now, seeing my people gathered here and happy to receive the cash transfer.

“On behalf of the LGA and the communities here, we sincerely thank NRCS for coming in this yuletide period to come to our aid. God bless NRCS,” Gabriel who is also a Director in Ibaji LGA said.

One of the beneficiaries, Danladi Uko, from the Unale community in Ibaji, expressed gratitude to the NRCS for coming to their aid.

He said the intervention came at a critical period when the effects of the flood disaster and fuel subsidy removal were devastating to them.