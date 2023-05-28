Reactions to AMVCA, Tina Turner’s death, others dominate social media trends

The event which held on May 20, has had the social media buzzing with some fans celebrating their favourites for their wins while others have called out the organisers for wrong selection of nominees and award winners.

Fans questioned why actor Kunle Remi was not nominated as ‘Best Actor’ for his role in the movie, ‘Anikulapo’, which won the ‘Overall Best Movie’, and they also questioned the ‘Best Actress’ category.

Viewers also asked if the AMVCA was just a popularity contest or a platform to truly commend the performance of movie makers.

A Nigerian singer, Tope Adenibuyan, popularly known as Teddy A, said “Congrats to all the AMVCA nominees but how didn’t Kunle Remi get any nominations after what we all saw in Anikulapo?”

Despite the knocks, AMVCA remains a prestigious award show in the African entertainment industry.

On Monday, at the eight-day Fidau Prayer held in honour of late Murphy Afolabi, a public announcement was made by a cleric urging Adunni Ade, a Nigerian actress, to refund some money to the late actor’s burial committee.

The money was alleged to have been sent to Adunni by the late actor as payment for a role in his upcoming movie before his death.

On Tuesday, actress Aduni Ade, through her media team, Virgin Outdoor, subsequently came with proof that she refunded the actor his money which was N150,000 before his death.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that actress Adunni Ade was called out for the refund after another lady claimed that the late actor owed her N1.4 million.

Fans of Adunni Ade also called out the cleric for calling her out at the event and not reaching out to her privately before going public.

Some fans, however, said they were not surprised at the incident as the actress had been severally called out since she condemned some of her colleagues for their actions in the last general elections.

On Wednesday, Queen of “Rock and Roll”, Tina Turner, died at the age of 83.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow.

“Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly,” Tina’s Instagram post read.

The late icon won eight Grammy Awards over the course of her career, and popular with songs like “What’s Love Got to Do with It”, “It’s Gonna Work Out Fine,’ “River Deep – Mountain High; “Nutbush City Limits”, and “Proud Mary”, amongst others.

Eulogies for the late queen of rock and roll trended on social media with the hashtag #RipLegend.

On Thursday, the Renewed Hope Concert left fans divided as some condemned the artistes that performed at the event.

The concert which was organised to celebrate the youth for their contribution to the victory of the APC at the general elections had about 46 artistes in attendance.

Popular social media influencer, Daniel Regha, said “Kcee performing at Tinubu’s Inauguration Concert isn’t surprising, he’s proven to be nothing but a sellout with no morals after he & his brother hosted MC Oluomo.

“Asake, Fireboy, Wande Coal, plus others who performed should also be ashamed of themselves; Money isn’t everything.”

Silva @TheSilvapr, however, said ; “all of you saying they should cancel Naira Marley, Fireboy and others, If you’re an artiste and music is what you do for a living and they patronise you, will you say no, I’m not doing?”

As soon as the concert began to trend, controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, on Friday, lamented that he declined to perform because the organisers wanted to “rip” him.

Portable, who is popular for condemning music promoters who “rip off” budding artistes shared a video on his Instagram page explaining how he was promised N10 million by the organisers but would only get N5 million.

Explaining why he did not perform at the concert in Abuja, he said; “said, “Zazuu them don rip me o. Na me sing Akoi Tinubu eja loni Ibu. Give What Belongs to Zazuu to Zazuu.

“Na me sing akoi Tinubu o. No be Obi una dey vote for? Tinubu enter now, those useless people went to perform there, no be me promote Tinubu?

“They called my manager, saying they want me to perform in Abuja and I was paid 10 million, but na five million go reach my hand. That was why I disagreed, tore the paper and deleted the number. You dey whine, Jesus? Na hin no make me perform for Abuja o,” he said.

A record label owner, Dr Dolor, in response to Portable’s video said; “a middle man can not take 50% and the artiste jumping up and down performing will take half, that’s not right, going my Portable’s story.”

On May 27, actress Juliana Olayode, wrote an open apology letter to actress Funke Akindele.

Olayode, who first gained attention for her role as Toyosi (Toyo baby) in Akindele’s “Jenifa’s Diary”, said she felt obligated to publicly apologise not so people could beg for her but she only felt a burden to make the apology official.

Olayode who recently had a fall-out with Akindele acknowledged how she was instrumental in her journey to limelight and further apologised for hurting her in the past.

“Please forgive me for my childish mistakes of the past, I am deeply sorry for everything. I love you eternally Aunty Funke,” she said.