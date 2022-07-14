RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Re-open talks with ASUU, Orji Kalu urges FG

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, has urged the Federal Government to re-open negotiation with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Orji Uzor Kalu has given the Super Eagles a boost ahead of the clash against Ghana
Orji Uzor Kalu has given the Super Eagles a boost ahead of the clash against Ghana

Kalu, in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja decried the disruption of academic activities as a result of strikes by the university lecturers.

Recommended articles

According to him, the federal government should also endeavour to implement the signed agreements with the lecturers in the interest of students, their parents, the education sector and the country at large.

Kalu described as worrisome the continued brain-drain in the country, which he said had contributed to poor quality of Nigerian graduates.

“Incessant strikes disrupt the academic calendar, encourage brain drain and contribute significantly to the poor quality of graduates in the Country, with far-reaching implications on national development.

“The federal government should urgently take all necessary measures to open a realistic negotiation with ASUU to stop the strike and implement the signed agreements in the interest of our students, their parents, the education sector and the country.

“We must stop playing with the future of our youths,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ASUU began strike on Feb. 14, 2022, due to the government’s failure to meet its demands.

The union insisted on the strike due to failure of the government to meet the 2009 agreement.

The ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osedeke, said that the union took the ‘difficult decision’ after exhausting all avenues available to amicably settle the matter with the federal government.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Biden to sign joint pledge with Israel to prevent Iran going nuclear

Biden to sign joint pledge with Israel to prevent Iran going nuclear

Bayelsa govt. seeks more investment from Shell

Bayelsa govt. seeks more investment from Shell

Court dismisses suit seeking Oyetola’s disqualification

Court dismisses suit seeking Oyetola’s disqualification

Kukah says ASUU strike has turned students to out-of-school children

Kukah says ASUU strike has turned students to out-of-school children

Appeal court dismisses case to remove Zamfara governor, Matawalle

Appeal court dismisses case to remove Zamfara governor, Matawalle

Re-open talks with ASUU, Orji Kalu urges FG

Re-open talks with ASUU, Orji Kalu urges FG

Muslim-Muslim’ ticket: Why Christians should not be afraid – Keyamo

Muslim-Muslim’ ticket: Why Christians should not be afraid – Keyamo

Osun guber: Court dismisses suit seeking APC, Oyetola’s disqualification

Osun guber: Court dismisses suit seeking APC, Oyetola’s disqualification

Akeredolu signs first amendment to Amotekun law

Akeredolu signs first amendment to Amotekun law

Trending

Kuje prison attack: US lists security tips for Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and President Joe Biden of the United States of America (Premium Times)

Terrorists free 7 more Abuja-Kaduna train passengers - Negotiator

Freed Abuja-Kaduna train passengers. [Twitter:@eonsintelligenc]

Kuje jailbreak: Osinachi’s husband, Nwachukwu escapes from prison

Court remands late singer Osinachi's husband in Kuje prison

How Abba Kyari, other VIP inmates survived Kuje prison attack

Kuje Prison Break