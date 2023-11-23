ADVERTISEMENT
Ranking Nigerian states by their international airports, from best to rest

Ima Elijah

Let's fly through the country's aviation industry, highlighting the best and the rest when it comes to airports.

Murtala Muhammed International Airport MMIA Lagos
Murtala Muhammed International Airport MMIA Lagos

Ever wondered which Nigerian states have the top-performing airports? Well, wonder no more!

We've ranked them for you, considering things like how busy they are with passengers and cargo, and the quality of their facilities.

Lagos International Airport
Lagos International Airport
Nigeria's busiest and West Africa's largest airport, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, situated in Ikeja, Lagos State, takes the top spot. Boasting two terminals, it serves as a bustling hub for both domestic and international flights.

A general view of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Nigeria [STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images]
A general view of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Nigeria

The Federal Capital Territory hosts the second busiest airport in Nigeria, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. This singular terminal juggles the demands of both domestic and international flights.

Akwa Ibom International Airport [Businessday]
Akwa Ibom International Airport

Uyo's Akwa Ibom International Airport secures the third position. As Nigeria's next busiest airport, it accommodates a variety of domestic flights for travellers trying to access various parts of the South-South. While the terminal can recieve special international flights, it does not offer commercial international flights. All domestic flights are well managed from a single, efficient terminal.

Port Harcourt International Airport reopens (Independent)
Port Harcourt International Airport

Port Harcourt International Airport, nestled in Rivers State, clinches the fourth spot. With two terminals specialising in domestic and non-commercial international flights respectively, it's a key player in Nigeria's aviation scene.

Aminu Kano International Airport [Daily Post]
Aminu Kano International Airport

Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano State takes fifth place. This airport, with its sole terminal, acts as a crucial hub for domestic and special international flights.

Akanu Ibiam International Airport [FAAN]
Akanu Ibiam International Airport
Enugu's Akanu Ibiam International Airport lands in the sixth position. Serving as a major hub in the southeast, this airport is a bustling point for both domestic and non-commercial international travel.

Margaret Ekpo International Airport [Tripify]
Margaret Ekpo International Airport

Margaret Ekpo International Airport in Calabar, Cross River State, is the seventh busiest airport in Nigeria. Its sole terminal efficiently manages both domestic and international flights.

Asaba International Airport [LUA]
Asaba International Airport

Asaba International Airport in Delta State claims the eighth spot. With one terminal handling diverse flights, it's a key player in the Nigerian aviation landscape.

Bayelsa International Airport [BBC]
Bayelsa International Airport

Yenagoa hosts the ninth busiest airport, Bayelsa International Airport. This airport, with one terminal, caters to both domestic and international flights.

Anambra International Airport [Businessday]
Anambra International Airport

Rounding up the list is Anambra International Airport in Umudike, Anambra State. Despite being the newest kid on the block, it holds its own as the tenth busiest airport in Nigeria.

