Radio station debuts in Lagos, targets family

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the station went live after the official launch, which took place at Victoria Island.

Yemi Akinwunmi, Super FM, Chief Executive Officer, said in her opening speech that the station would deliver only credible content that would add value to listeners.

Akinwunmi said the station was coming into the media space to deliver “refined and defined journalism” to families.

She said it would help to tame rising misinformation and disinformation in the industry.

The chief executive said the station already had three branches thriving in Ogun, Port Harcourt and Benin

She said that the firm would replicate the success story in Lagos, leveraging its huge population.

She said that Lagos, with a population of about 21 million people, had 73.5 per cent of residents as radio audience.

“Everyone will have a voice in Super 92.7 FM, the young, the old, the mother, the father, everyone, male, female,” she said.

Dr Deola Phillips, Chairman, Parallex Bank Ltd, Lagos, who was the chairperson of the occasion, said people mostly depend on media to be able to understand and interpret issues.

Phillips stressed the need for right professionals and brands to fill the vacuum, to provide accurate information and shape opinions positively.

She said KCC Communications was on time to bridge the gap to inspire, inform and influence the audience in the right direction in addition to reaching a wider audience.

“The setup at Super FM is deliberate to drive the vision and mission, which is to cater for the family institution to inform, inspire and influence positively,” she said.

The Company Secretary, Adebisi Sogunle, explained the vision of the board, thanking the shareholders and vissioners for supporting the birth of the Lagos Super 92.7 FM

Sogunle also thanked National Broadcasting Commission, saying the more the regulatory body creates opportunities for private sector participation, the more quality content will thrive in the media industry.

Jumbo Udofia, the Business Manager, said that right content with clear signals would always be produced, to positively impact society.

Udofia called for patronage so as to fulfil its mandate, saying “Super FM is here to sanitise the waves with awesome content”.

He added that 95 per cent of Super 92.7 FM content would be interactive with audience participation through phone-ins and other feedback channels.

The Director, Special Duties, NBC, Dr Chibuike Ogwumike, said the station complied with regulatory provisions.

He said this led to its ability to carry out test transmission which was monitored, and the signals certified for full operations.