The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Queues return to filling stations in Ilorin amidst fuel subsidy removal

News Agency Of Nigeria

Earlier in the morning before the news of the removal went round, the filling stations were selling at their different rates, but some closed down while others have increased their prices by evening.

Queues return to filling stations in Ilorin amidst fuel subsidy removal
Queues return to filling stations in Ilorin amidst fuel subsidy removal

Recommended articles

A correspondent of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who went round the town on Monday evening, reports that most filling stations were closed while those selling were selling above approved pump price with long queue of customers.

Earlier in the morning before the news of the removal went round, the filling stations were selling at their different rates, but some closed down while others have increased their prices by evening.

Some of the customers who spoke to NAN however said they envisaged scarcity of fuel, hence the panic buying.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs Medinah Jimoh said she would not have the time to go round in search of fuel at an expensive rate when work resume on Tuesday, so she was ready to join the long queue and buy.

Another customer, Mr David Owoeye, said the filling stations were out to exploit the customers as they will start selling old stock at a new price that has not even been announced yet.

”That is the reason why I decided to refil my tank today, so that I will not suffer searching for fuel around when the filling stations start their artificial scarcity,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UK, US, others pledge support for President Tinubu

UK, US, others pledge support for President Tinubu

Tinubu condoles with AIT, family over Dokpesi’s death

Tinubu condoles with AIT, family over Dokpesi’s death

Queues return to filling stations in Ilorin amidst fuel subsidy removal

Queues return to filling stations in Ilorin amidst fuel subsidy removal

Gov. Mbah appoints Prof. Chidiebere Onyia as new SSG

Gov. Mbah appoints Prof. Chidiebere Onyia as new SSG

Otti to recruit 5,000 teachers in Abia

Otti to recruit 5,000 teachers in Abia

Ebonyi governor freezes all government bank accounts

Ebonyi governor freezes all government bank accounts

We’ll ensure smooth removal of subsidy to avoid supply disruptions – NMDPRA

We’ll ensure smooth removal of subsidy to avoid supply disruptions – NMDPRA

Forum urges Tinubu to create ministry for Diaspora, migration engagements

Forum urges Tinubu to create ministry for Diaspora, migration engagements

NNPC supports subsidy removal, assures Nigerians of sufficient petrol supply

NNPC supports subsidy removal, assures Nigerians of sufficient petrol supply

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29 after eight years [Presidency]

Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister