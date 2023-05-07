The sports category has moved to a new website.
Qatar-Nigeria Council gives Tinubu list of priorities

News Agency Of Nigeria

The QNBC president said the insurgency and rising wave of crimes in some parts of the country were major sources of worry to Nigerians.

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
QNBC’s president, Olu Millar, made the call in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the major concern of Nigerians was to see an end to insecurity and to witness a robust economy and improved international image.

Millar also said the president-elect should evolve proactive measures to revamp the energy, education and healthcare sectors.

“There is a critical need for the incoming president to focus on security, economy, foreign affairs,” he said.

“He should also revamp other sectors such as energy, infrastructure, education, and healthcare,” said the statement.

Millar urged Tinubu to strengthen diplomatic ties and mutual cooperations with key countries around the world.

He said Nigeria under Tinubu’s watch should play a pivotal role in shaping Africa’s agenda on issues of climate change, trade and security.

“We urge you to keep the nation strong and united in the interest of the future of our children.

“We believe in your ability to bring your vast leadership experience to bear in tackling the challenges facing this nation,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

