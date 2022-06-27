RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

PVC: Yobe Govt declares 3 work-free days for civil servants

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Yobe Government has declared Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday work-free days to enable civil servants register, revalidate and collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC).

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State (Dailypost)
The declaration followed an approval granted by the State Governor, Mai Mala Buni as contained in a circular dated June 27with reference number GO/S/HOS/GEN/3/T.II signed by the Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Bilal Garba.

“I write to convey the approval of Gov Mai Mala Buni’s declaration of Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as work free days to enable civil servants travel to their respective Local Government Areas to register, revalidate and collect their PVCs.

“This is because of the importance the State Government attaches to the on-going voter registration currently going on nationwide.

“It is hoped that the civil servants would reciprocate this good gesture by ensuring that they participate in the exercise”, Bilal said.

The acting head of service also tasked all essential service providers in the State to remain at alert.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday stopped INEC from ending voter registration on June 30.

Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of Court 10 granted an order of interim injunction following the hearing of an argument on motion exparte by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

SERAP and 185 concerned Nigerians had filed the lawsuit against INEC asking the court to “declare unconstitutional, illegal, and incompatible with international standards the failure of the electoral body to extend the deadline for voter registration to allow eligible Nigerians to exercise their rights.”

