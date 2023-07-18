ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'Publish names of expected palliative beneficiaries, to curb funds diversions' - Group urges FG

News Agency Of Nigeria

Group's president emphasised that the government should to publish the names before the disbursements of palliatives for transparency and accountability.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio. [AIT]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio. [AIT]

Recommended articles

Mr Uche Nwosu, the President of the centre, made the call during a virtual news conference on Tuesday, July 17, 2023 in Abuja.

Nwosu said that there was the need for the government to publish the names of the expected beneficiaries of the palliatives before the disbursements for transparency and accountability.

There are a lot of things that will not be acceptable by majority of Nigerians as it was during the COVID-19 palliatives disbursements.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What the president needs to do now is to form a committee made up of people that have integrity and that are ready to serve.

“The committee members should be from the Nigeria Labour Congress, farmers association, traders and market women association, students and traditional and religious leaders.

“The committee will be responsible for identification and compilation of beneficiaries from all wards and local government areas.

”The names pf the beneficiaries must be published before the disbursements and not after. This will members of the society and the immediate communities the opportunity to confirm the names on the list before the disbursements to curb funds diversions and fraud,” he said.

He also urged the federal government not to rely on the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nwosu further urged the federal government to also partner with Non-governmental Organisations, Civil Societies groups for technical advice and monitoring of the entire process to ensure a transparent and accountable.

He adviced the government to make plans and intensify efforts to introduce other long-term palliatives to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal. Nwosu also urged Nigerians not to politicise every government effort towards the citizenry but to be patient and cooperate with the government to ensure a people-centric government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senate on July 13 at plenary approved the request of president Bola Tinubu for a ₦500billion palliative to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Consequently the upper chamber approved the sum after amending the 2022 supplementary Appropriation Act to accommodate ₦500 billion for provision of palliatives for Nigerians, following the fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government.

Accordingly, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, during the plenary session, read the letter on the floor of the apex legislative Assembly and thereafter amended it’s rules to consider and approved the request the same day.

ADVERTISEMENT

President had clarified in the letter, that the request became imperative, to enable the government to provide palliatives for Nigerians to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy.

The letter reads, “I write to request for the amendment of the 2022 supplementary appropriation act. The request became necessary among others things, to source for funds to provide necessary palliatives to mitigate the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy on Nigerians.

“Thus, the sum of 500 billion only has been extracted from the 2022 supplementary appropriation act of 819 billion, 536 million, 937 thousand 803 naira only for the provisions of palliatives for Nigerians to cushion the effects of subsidy removal”, Tinubu said.

Tinubu implored the Senate to give his request “expeditious” consideration and approval to enable his administration to provide palliatives for Nigerians. President said the request was to scale up the national social safety net programme.

He assured that the federal government will transfer the sum of ₦8,000 monthly to 12 million poor and low-income households for six months. He said the money would be transferred directly to identified beneficiaries’ accounts.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NGO, stakeholders calls for amendment of criminal laws, to reduce high rate of ATPs in custody

NGO, stakeholders calls for amendment of criminal laws, to reduce high rate of ATPs in custody

Association partners traditional institution to promote peace, development in Nasarawa

Association partners traditional institution to promote peace, development in Nasarawa

'Creating a system where citizens flourish, making Gombe a model remains my vision' – Gov. Yahaya

'Creating a system where citizens flourish, making Gombe a model remains my vision' – Gov. Yahaya

'Sustainability, key consideration in establishing rural roads construction' – RAAMP

'Sustainability, key consideration in establishing rural roads construction' – RAAMP

'Publish names of expected palliative beneficiaries, to curb funds diversions' - Group urges FG

'Publish names of expected palliative beneficiaries, to curb funds diversions' - Group urges FG

'Savings from fuel subsidy will be channeled to enterprising projects, policies' — Lawmaker

'Savings from fuel subsidy will be channeled to enterprising projects, policies' — Lawmaker

President Tinubu condoles Mangal, over death of wife, Adigun over mother's death

President Tinubu condoles Mangal, over death of wife, Adigun over mother's death

You’ll lose your shop  —  Enugu Gov threatens traders who observe sit-at-home

You’ll lose your shop  —  Enugu Gov threatens traders who observe sit-at-home

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

ECOWAS Court judges [Arise]

ECOWAS court slaps ₦60m fine on Nigerian government over police brutality

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Here's why Pastor Adeboye wants to die on the same day as his wife

Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why