ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Public school students sent home, banks locked in Osun following nationwide strike by NLC, TUC

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN observed that students from various public primary and secondary schools were seen on the roads and streets, heading back home.

School students sent home from school [Channels Television]
School students sent home from school [Channels Television]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) observed that students from various public primary and secondary schools were seen on the roads and streets, heading back home. At CAC Grammar School, Gbodofon, Osogbo, the gate was left wide open as students were moving out of the school premises while some teachers were seen gathered under a tree, holding discussions.

Similarly, some banks in Osogbo refused to open their doors to customers, while some were skeptical about opening and few opened for business transactions. Most offices at the state secretariat in Abere were deserted, with few workers observed going into and moving about within the secretariat.

A staffer of the secretariat, who spoke to NAN under anonymity, said the strike has not started taking shape, and that if it was like the previous nationwide strikes, the gates to the secretariat would have been shut with members of the NLC and other labour unions blocking the gates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Security personnel were seen stationed at the secretariat entrance, likewise at some strategic locations in Osogbo. Modupeola Oyedele, Osun State NLC Cartaker Chairperson, told NAN that the strike is in compliance with the directive from the NLC and TUC headquarters.

Oyedele said the instruction to their members was to stay away from work, and that there would not be any form of street protest.

We are not doing street protest with the strike. The instruction is for workers to abstain from work and we are complying.

“Public schools have sent back their students in compliance with the strike.

“Many send their student back this morning because the strike directive came late last night, so that is why students were turned back after getting to school.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are ensuring that there is compliance as our officials are at the state secretariat to ensure workers do not resume in their offices,” she said.

NAN reports that the labour unions on Monday evening directed their members and affiliates to withdraw their services starting from Tuesday (today), a move the government terms illegal.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

OAU, ASUU, SSANU joins nationwide indefinite strike - Chairman, Prof Odiwe

OAU, ASUU, SSANU joins nationwide indefinite strike - Chairman, Prof Odiwe

No ongoing recruitment for Direct Short Service course - Nigerian Army

No ongoing recruitment for Direct Short Service course - Nigerian Army

Workers in FCT observe partial compliance to organised labour directive on nationwide strike

Workers in FCT observe partial compliance to organised labour directive on nationwide strike

It's unacceptable to me - Imo PDP governorship candidate rejects result

It's unacceptable to me - Imo PDP governorship candidate rejects result

In spite of our party differences, I respect Tinubu for his dedication to Nigeria - Mohammed

In spite of our party differences, I respect Tinubu for his dedication to Nigeria - Mohammed

Public school students sent home, banks locked in Osun following nationwide strike by NLC, TUC

Public school students sent home, banks locked in Osun following nationwide strike by NLC, TUC

National Assembly gives 8 coaster buses, ₦35,000 to parliamentary staff

National Assembly gives 8 coaster buses, ₦35,000 to parliamentary staff

FG convenes meeting with labour unions as nationwide strike begins

FG convenes meeting with labour unions as nationwide strike begins

Affiliates of NLC, TUC Lagos embark on indefinite nationwide strike

Affiliates of NLC, TUC Lagos embark on indefinite nationwide strike

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun [NPF]

Kebbi Police Command decorates 82 senior officers with new ranks

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]

Nigerians to monitor, track federal projects in real-time via new technology

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State. [Twitter:@UmarAB]

Niger Govt establishes Refugees Commission, releases ₦500m take-off grant

Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the union's delegation. [Daily Trust]

Labour Unions convene emergency meeting over Joe Ajaero's attack