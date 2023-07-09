PSC dismisses 3 senior police officers, demotes 9 others over misconduct

Ikechukwu Ani, Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the commission also approved reduction in rank of nine other officers, including a Commissioner of Police.

According to him, the commission took the decisions during its 21st Plenary Meeting, presided over by Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, the Commissioner representing the Judiciary in the commission.

Ani said Ogunbiyi presided over the meeting on behalf of the Chairman, Dr Solomon Arase, who later joined the meeting via zoom.

The PSC spokesman said the commission also approved the compulsory retirement of an Assistant Commissioner of Police and directed a refund of all entitlements wrongly paid to him.

He added that the commission approved posthumous promotion of late Insp. Ifeanyi Oroke,to the next rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police 2 for acts of gallantry.

Ani said the commission also reinstated a dismissed officer, one Insp. Augustina Oko,with effect from the date she was dismissed.

“The commission also approved the punishment of severe reprimand for 16 officers, reprimand for 18 others and directed that letters of warning be given to two other officers.

