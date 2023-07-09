ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

PSC dismisses 3 senior police officers, demotes 9 others over misconduct

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commission also reinstated a dismissed officer, one Insp. Augustina Oko,with effect from the date she was dismissed.

Chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC), Solomon Arase.
Chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC), Solomon Arase.

Recommended articles

Ikechukwu Ani, Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the commission also approved reduction in rank of nine other officers, including a Commissioner of Police.

According to him, the commission took the decisions during its 21st Plenary Meeting, presided over by Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, the Commissioner representing the Judiciary in the commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ani said Ogunbiyi presided over the meeting on behalf of the Chairman, Dr Solomon Arase, who later joined the meeting via zoom.

The PSC spokesman said the commission also approved the compulsory retirement of an Assistant Commissioner of Police and directed a refund of all entitlements wrongly paid to him.

He added that the commission approved posthumous promotion of late Insp. Ifeanyi Oroke,to the next rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police 2 for acts of gallantry.

Ani said the commission also reinstated a dismissed officer, one Insp. Augustina Oko,with effect from the date she was dismissed.

“The commission also approved the punishment of severe reprimand for 16 officers, reprimand for 18 others and directed that letters of warning be given to two other officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The commission had earlier approved the appeal for adjustment on the date of promotion of Mr Woke Kingsley to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police and reinstatement of Mr Anaele Onuoha, a Chief Superintendent of Police, in compliance with a court judgment”, he said

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Mutfwang urges prayers to end attacks in Plateau

Gov Mutfwang urges prayers to end attacks in Plateau

PSC dismisses 3 senior police officers, demotes 9 others over misconduct

PSC dismisses 3 senior police officers, demotes 9 others over misconduct

Ezekwesili, others set accountability agenda for media practitioners

Ezekwesili, others set accountability agenda for media practitioners

Hilda Baci cooks to raise funds for widow July 14

Hilda Baci cooks to raise funds for widow July 14

Marketers raise alarm over incessant vandalism on NNPCL pipeline

Marketers raise alarm over incessant vandalism on NNPCL pipeline

Gunmen strike, kill 9 persons, raze 6 houses in Plateau community

Gunmen strike, kill 9 persons, raze 6 houses in Plateau community

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

Former Minister not giving up on Mmesoma, says 'I will still beg JAMB'

Former Minister not giving up on Mmesoma, says 'I will still beg JAMB'

Senator Yerima sees nothing wrong in marrying 14-year-old Egyptian girl

Senator Yerima sees nothing wrong in marrying 14-year-old Egyptian girl

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

Mbappe says 'divisive' PSG hindering Ballon d'Or chances

Mbappe says 'divisive' PSG hindering Ballon d'Or chances

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB

Mmesoma Ejikeme was accused of forging her UTME result. [Punch]

Mmesoma confessed to using her phone to manipulate UTME result - Panel