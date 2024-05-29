ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

PSC denies social media post listing candidates for Police Constable recruitment

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commission stated that it would not abdicate its constitutional mandate to recruit without accommodating relevant stakeholders in the process.

Nigeria Police Force [Facebook]
Nigeria Police Force [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Ikechukwu Ani, PSC’s Public Relations Officer, made this clarification in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

“The commission disowns the purported list circulating in some unofficial quarters meant to represent the names of successful applicants from the just concluded recruitment exercise.’’

He said that the commission was also aware of a press statement said to have emanated from the Force Public Relations Officer on the list of successful applicants which had been disowned by the commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The commission, however, wishes to direct that the Police Force should investigate the source of the fake news and bring the perpetrators to book.’’

According to him, the Joint Recruitment Board is the sole authority empowered by the constitution to recruit officers into the Nigeria Police.

“The powers followed a judgment of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in Suit No: SC/CV/773/2020 between the Nigeria Police Force & ors v. Police Service Commission and Anor.’’

The spokesman said the commission would not abdicate its constitutional mandate to recruit without accommodating relevant stakeholders in the process.

He said that any attempt to release a list of successful candidates into the Nigeria Police Force at the moment would be contemptuous to constitutional and judicial pronouncements.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The list of successful candidates for the 2022 recruitment exercise will soon be released by the commission,’’ he said.

Ani said that the commission had set up the Police Recruitment Board to ensure credibility and inclusiveness in the conduct of the recruitment exercise.

He said the board was made up of representatives of relevant stakeholders including PSC, the Nigeria Police Force, the Ministry of Police Affairs, the Federal Character Commission, Police Colleges and the Police Trust Fund.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Katsina Govt warns civil servants against leaks, trains on document security

Katsina Govt warns civil servants against leaks, trains on document security

VIDEO: Police officer caught struggling with moving vehicle in Delta

VIDEO: Police officer caught struggling with moving vehicle in Delta

Minister Keyamo names Sokoto Hajj terminal after Sen Wamakko

Minister Keyamo names Sokoto Hajj terminal after Sen Wamakko

Governor Yusuf bans protests for deposed Emir of Kano, aims for State peace

Governor Yusuf bans protests for deposed Emir of Kano, aims for State peace

PSC denies social media post listing candidates for Police Constable recruitment

PSC denies social media post listing candidates for Police Constable recruitment

Tinubu's decisions are painful, will yield lasting benefits for Nigerians - Akpabio

Tinubu's decisions are painful, will yield lasting benefits for Nigerians - Akpabio

Reps to sanction Minister, NEMA DG for absence at committee's hearing

Reps to sanction Minister, NEMA DG for absence at committee's hearing

Minimum wage: Labour minister appeals to organised labour to be considerate

Minimum wage: Labour minister appeals to organised labour to be considerate

Presidency dismisses Onanuga’s announcement about Tinubu as false

Presidency dismisses Onanuga’s announcement about Tinubu as false

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jonah had no case to answer, but he spent 4 extra years awaiting trial in prison [Ejiro Eyanohonre]

Jonah sat in prison awaiting trial 4 years after he should have already been released

Tigran Gambaryan in court [Reuters]

Court unable to proceed with Binance Executive Gambaryan's case due to his absence

Female prison inmates [PM News Nigeria]

Female prison admissions rise by 4.82% in Nigeria

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

Abba Kyari finally gets bail after 27 months in detention