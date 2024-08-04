ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Protest organisers end demonstrations in Lagos after Tinubu's appeal

Nurudeen Shotayo

The protest leaders informed the Police of their intention to end demonstrations on the fourth day after President Tinubu addressed Nigerians.

Protesters leaders end demonstrations in Lagos after Tinubu's address [Channels TV]
Protesters leaders end demonstrations in Lagos after Tinubu's address [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

This is according to a post on the X account of Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on New Media.

Gawat said the protesters have also informed the police of their decision to discontinue the demonstrations and disperse from the protest ground.

The Lagos protesters have been converging at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in the Ojota area of the state since last Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Freedom Park is one of the two locations protesters have been restricted to by a court order secured by the Lagos State government last week. The other location is Peace Park in Ketu.

At the resumption of activities on Sunday, leaders of the protest engaged the police team on the ground in a conversation, announcing their intention to leave the streets after the President's plea.

"Protest leaders at Ojota have called off their demonstrations after the President’s broadcast this morning. They told the police they would leave the protest ground and disperse," Gawat's post read.

During the early Sunday morning speech, Tinubu said he had heard the demands of the protesters "loud and clear" and understood their pain and frustration.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he cautioned against creating a window for chaos and violence to tear the country apart.

"My dear Nigerians, especially our youth, I have heard you loud and clear. I understand the pain and frustration that drive these protests, and I want to assure you that our government is committed to listening and addressing the concerns of our citizens.

"But we must not let violence and destruction tear our nation apart. We must work together to build a brighter future, where every Nigerian can live with dignity and prosperity," he said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Protest organisers end demonstrations in Lagos after Tinubu's appeal

Protest organisers end demonstrations in Lagos after Tinubu's appeal

₦200bn consumer credit will make life easier for Nigerians – Tinubu

₦200bn consumer credit will make life easier for Nigerians – Tinubu

Bauchi residents urge protesters to retreat after Tinubu's broadcast

Bauchi residents urge protesters to retreat after Tinubu's broadcast

We're ready for dialogue - Protest organisers respond to Tinubu's request

We're ready for dialogue - Protest organisers respond to Tinubu's request

Protest continues in Osun as organisers deliberate on next step

Protest continues in Osun as organisers deliberate on next step

Paris Olympics volunteers already selling their uniforms online

Paris Olympics volunteers already selling their uniforms online

Officer 'murdered' during protest miraculously survived, Police make U-turn

Officer 'murdered' during protest miraculously survived, Police make U-turn

5 important issues Tinubu's speech on nationwide protest addressed

5 important issues Tinubu's speech on nationwide protest addressed

Tinubu defends fuel subsidy, other tough decisions despite hunger protest

Tinubu defends fuel subsidy, other tough decisions despite hunger protest

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shelve protest, support Tinubu’s infrastructure devt, Umahi appeals to Nigerians [NAN]

Shelve protest, support Tinubu’s infrastructure devt, Umahi begs Nigerians

Yoruba Ronu Group rejects protest, sends message to South-West traditional

Yoruba Ronu Group rejects protest, sends message to South-West traditional rulers

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu. [Getty Images]

South-East traditional rulers seek Nnamdi Kanu’s release

2 dead as Boko Haram attacks Police barracks in Borno [Twitter: @DanBorno]

2 dead as Boko Haram attacks Police barracks in Borno