Prime varsity appoints Dr Kabir Kabo, Pro-Chancellor

News Agency Of Nigeria
Dr Kabir Kabo, a renowned academic, has been appointed Pro-Chancellor
According to the statement, the authorities of another new private university, Elrazi Medical University, Kano, has appointed Dr Kabo as a member of the university’s Board of Trustees and that of the Governing Council.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Abdulkadir Ibrahim, Advisor on Media and Strategy to Kabo, which quoted a letter of appointment to that effect from the Board of Trustees of the university situated at Kuje, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

Ibrahim said the letter addressed to the appointee was signed by Dr Aliyu Dikko on behalf of the trustees.

“Following your remarkable antecedents in various fields of endeavour in Nigeria and at the international stage, and the pedigree you have been demonstrating in your undertakings, particularly towards conceptualising and actualising Prime University Abuja.

“The Board of Trustees (BoT) of Prime University Abuja-FCT has approved your appointment as the pioneer Pro-Chancellor of the new University.

“The appointment is for a five-year term during which strategic leadership of impact, culture, quality, commercialisation, funding and knowledge exchange will be employed,” the letter read in part.

Kabo is a former Dean at Manchester University in the United Kingdom, Bureaucrat and Management Trainer and a Board member of National Senior Secondary School Education Commission.

Currently, Kabo is the Director-General of the International Centre for Islamic Culture and Education, ICICE, at Wuse II, Abuja, and was a Pro-Chancellor and later Chancellor of African Business School, Abuja, in 2013 and 2014, respectively.

He holds Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Bayero University Kano (1981), Masters (M.Sc) in Chemical Technology (Petroleum Chemistry and Hydrocarbon) 1984, and Ph.D (Chemistry) in 1988 both from Manchester University, United Kingdom.

Kabo also obtained a Masters in Business Administration at Manchester Metropolitan University in 2006 and a Certificate of Education and Post Graduate Certificate of Education (Teaching Qualifications) from 1994 to 1996.

He was Head of Department (1998 to 2001), Director of Curriculum (2001 to 2002), and Assistant Principal (2002 to 2008) at Manchester College of Arts and Technology now called the Manchester College, a Post Doctoral Research fellow at University of Manchester (1988- 1992) and a Lecturer at three other institutions in the UK (1986 – 90).

A former Head of Department at Gumel Advanced Teachers College (now in Jigawa State) 1982 -1983, he was earlier a Lecturer (Mathematics and Chemistry) at College of Advanced Studies, Kano (1981-1982).

In 2009, Kabo was appointed the Technical Adviser to the Minister for National Planning on Social Sector Strategy Coordination of National Vision 20:2020 and the Seven Point Agenda, Consultant to the European Union on strategy and policy coordination involving Vision 20:2020.

He was equally a member of the National Monitoring and Evaluation Framework, and was the Director General and Chief Executive Officer, Centre for Management Development (CMD) from January 2010 to February 2018.

