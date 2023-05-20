Primate charges election tribunals not to disappoint Nigerians

Ndukuba made the call on Saturday at the on-going 12th Synod of the Diocese of Abuja.

“Once again this is the time to test the resilience of our judicial system as indeed the enduring hope for justice, equity and fairness for all citizens.

“Judicial ofﬁcers and lawyers must not disappoint God and man. We look forward in great expectation to a new dawn in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At a time as this, we call on every citizen to rise and build together. We call on God’s people to watch and pray for the incoming administration,’’ he said.

Ndukuba congratulated winners in the elections and urged aggrieved persons to seek redress in court and shun all forms of violence that could jeopardise peace and stability.

He said Nigerians expected security of lives and property, provision of education and healthcare delivery, improved economy, rule of law, infrastructures, all-inclusive governance and a united prosperous nation.

The primate thanked God for a successful 2023 general elections and congratulated Nigerians, especially youths, for their resilience and patriotism.

He added that the conduct of the elections showed that the birth of a new Nigeria where every citizen is free and impunity in public and private spheres is eradicated is possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted, however, that the conduct of the elections exposed the loopholes in the system and areas needing further legislative work to get the country on the right democratic path.