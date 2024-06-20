ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Prices of garri and rice surge over 50% in Enugu State

News Agency Of Nigeria

Trader stated that the high cost of rice in the country would persist if the government failed to act urgently to address food insecurity.

Prices of garri and rice surge over 50% in Enugu State [National Accord Newspaper]
Prices of garri and rice surge over 50% in Enugu State [National Accord Newspaper]

Recommended articles

The NAN Correspondent, who conducted a market survey on Thursday in Enugu, observed that prices of foodstuffs such as garri and rice have increased by 50% in the metropolis.

The survey showed that a cup of garri, which sold for ₦150 in April, now goes for ₦250 while a five-litre paint bucket is sold for between ₦4,000 and ₦4,300.

Similarly, the current price of a bag of garri is sold for ₦45,000 as against ₦30,000 in April. At the Garki Market, Enugu, the price of a 50-kg bag of foreign rice rose from between ₦70,000 and ₦75,000 to between ₦95,000 and ₦100,000, depending on the brand.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that a 50kg bag of local rice is sold for between ₦80,000 to ₦85,000 depending on the brand. Gladis Ugwu, a garri seller at the New Market, said that the only way to reduce the high cost of garri would be by securing farmlands and stopping the exportation of the produce to other countries.

Ugwu said the exportation of the commodity had affected the availability of the produce in the country. Arinze Ozor, a rice seller at Ogbere Main Market, said that the high cost of rice in the country would persist if the government failed to act urgently to address food insecurity.

Ozor said that the traffic of buyers of foodstuffs in his shop had reduced since the prices of every item increased. A buyer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, attributed the high cost of living in the country to subsidy removal from petroleum products.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Group advocates for police neutrality in Rivers local council crisis

Group advocates for police neutrality in Rivers local council crisis

NDLEA Katsina captures 1,344 for drug offenses, convicts 112 cases in 1 year

NDLEA Katsina captures 1,344 for drug offenses, convicts 112 cases in 1 year

Fintiri emphasises accountability, zero tolerance for corruption to board members

Fintiri emphasises accountability, zero tolerance for corruption to board members

'Labour Party is not impressing me' — Peter Obi campaigner Kenneth Okonkwo

'Labour Party is not impressing me' — Peter Obi campaigner Kenneth Okonkwo

Prices of garri and rice surge over 50% in Enugu State

Prices of garri and rice surge over 50% in Enugu State

Court declares late Akeredolu's 33 LCDAs 'inchoate and unlawfully created'

Court declares late Akeredolu's 33 LCDAs 'inchoate and unlawfully created'

NDLEA celebrates seizure of 7,149kg of drugs in Nasarawa State in 1 year

NDLEA celebrates seizure of 7,149kg of drugs in Nasarawa State in 1 year

Cholera has now killed 21 people in Lagos, as infections rise to 401

Cholera has now killed 21 people in Lagos, as infections rise to 401

We are all refugees in Nigeria - Peter Obi

We are all refugees in Nigeria - Peter Obi

Pulse Sports

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta and Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala [Pulse.ng]

A distinguished daughter of Delta - Oborevwori celebrates Okonjo-Iweala at 70

FCCPC warns traders against selling contaminated foods, vows to punish offenders [Businessday NG]

FCCPC warns traders against selling contaminated foods, vows to punish offenders

Ado Bayero and Sanusi Lamido. [Facebook]

New twist as court rules deposed Kano Emir has valid case