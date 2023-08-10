ADVERTISEMENT
Price of cooking gas may surge, here's why

News Agency Of Nigeria

On a year-on-year basis, it decreased by 3.56 per cent from ₦4,218.38 in June 2022.

No exchange of cooking gas cylinders - EPRA boss Pavel Oimeke announces new law
No exchange of cooking gas cylinders - EPRA boss Pavel Oimeke announces new law

Olatunbosun Oladapo, the President of the association, issued the warning on Thursday in Lagos during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Oladapo noted that a gas terminal operator sent out an official notification of the changes in price, attributing the increase to a significant hike in forex rate and scarcity of same.

He cited rising international prices, high tax rates, prices of vessels, forex scarcity, and naira devaluation as some of the reasons for the price review.

“It is starting next week because international prices have gone up. The prices of vessels have gone up and taxes are high.

“Consumers, middlemen, and retailers are feeling the impact because business is now on the low side,” he said.

Olatunbosun, who described the imminent price increment as unfortunate, said: “The situation is very unfortunate because prices are going higher.

“The government should come in and alleviate the suffering of the masses by providing palliatives, reducing taxes and levies.

“You can imagine that for every 1kg of gas priced at 700, tax would take way 3.50. How much is left in such a business?”

Olatunbosun urged the government to tax profit and not products because consumers were not buying gas anymore.

He also argued that local taxes are worsening the situation, adding that marketers, who had the opportunity to buy products locally, to fix prices with “consumers’ sympathy” in mind.

NAN recalls that the National Bureau of Statistics on retail gas prices said the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas decreased by 6.71 per cent month-on-month from ₦4,360.69 recorded in May to ₦4,068.26 in June.

On state profile analysis, Kwara recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder with ₦4,750.00, followed by Niger with ₦N4,691.16, and Zamfara with ₦4,683.33.

On the other hand, Ondo recorded the lowest price with ₦3,287.86, followed by Ekiti and Nasarawa with ₦3,288.46 and ₦3,364.62, respectively.

