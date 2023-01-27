ADVERTISEMENT
Pressure to get married forced me to join army - Buhari

Nurudeen Shotayo

Buhari said he turned down a job to manage a co-operative in Daura before he joined the Nigerian army.

Muhammadu Buhari
In a statement signed by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Friday, January 27, 2023, Buhari highlighted the years of battle in the Nigerian Civil War and some other personal challenges he has encountered.

The President recounted how he secured his first job at a co-operative in Daura shortly after leaving school but rather chose to flee home to join the army when his family pressured him into marriage.

The statement quoted Buhari to have said these when he visited the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk, after unveiling two roads in Katsina on Friday.

The statement partly read:President Buhari said that he secured his first job early after school to manage a co-operative in Daura, but had to escape and join the army when there was pressure that he should get married.

“I told Governor Aminu Masari the story of how I left Daura to join the army. That was how God planned it. We make choices in life, but eventually destiny is before God.

“I was at the war front during the civil war, and saw how many died. Some fell right beside me. God kept me.

“Many bridges were blown just before we arrived at some places, and after we crossed. I arrived at some places to see bodies of my own colleagues that we were fighting together. I am alive today only by God’s grace.”

Buhari also expressed gratitude to God for giving him the grace to be the chief executive of a diverse country such as Nigeria.

He said:This opportunity to serve the nation comes from God. All over the world, Nigeria is known for its diversity, with different religions and cultures.

“We are also known because we have a huge population of millions of people. For the President of Nigeria, at this time, to come from Daura is the grace and mercy of God.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

