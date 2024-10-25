Kyari races against time as pressure mounts over failed Kaduna, PH refinery

Despite the $1.5 billion allocated for the Port Harcourt refinery in 2021 and an additional $1.4 billion for the Warri and Kaduna refineries, the facilities remain non-functional, perpetuating Nigeria’s dependence on imported fuel.

At a press conference on Friday, October 25, Dr Opialu Fabian, a leading voice in the advocacy groups, raised concerns about NNPCL’s commitment to refinery rehabilitation.

“These failures place Africa’s largest oil producer in the ironic position of depending entirely on imported petroleum products,” Fabian stated, highlighting the toll on Nigeria’s economy, fuel prices, and foreign reserves.

Fabian accused certain NNPCL entities of intentionally delaying refinery progress to sustain the profitable fuel importation business.

He also condemned the continuous importation of adulterated fuel, which he argued has worsened inflation, weakened the naira, and subjected Nigerians to endless queues at petrol stations.

“We are no longer willing to stand by as the nation’s potential is squandered by unaccountable leaders,” Fabian declared.

He demanded a complete overhaul of NNPCL’s leadership and transparency regarding the funds allocated to the refineries.

