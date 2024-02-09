ADVERTISEMENT
President Tinubu signs amended Electricity Act bill into law

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ngelale added that the set-aside fund would be used for the infrastructural developments of host communities of the GENCOs.

President Bola Tinubu. [X:@ARISEtv]

The bill, which was passed by both the House of Representatives and the Senate in 2023, was sponsored by Hon. Babajide Benson of Ikorodu constituency of Lagos State.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, said that the law would address the development and environmental concerns of host communities.

He said it would also facilitate setting aside 5 per cent of the actual annual operating expenditures of power-generating companies (GENCOs) from the preceding year for the development of their respective host communities.

He said that the fund would be received, managed and administered by a reputable Trustee/Manager to be jointly appointed by the respective GENCOs and the host communities.

News Agency Of Nigeria

