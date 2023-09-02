ADVERTISEMENT
President Tinubu salutes VP Shettima at 57

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president lauded his vice for the unusual courage in presiding over Borno for eight years, during which a deadly insurgency riddled large areas of the North East.

President Bola Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter:TinubuMediaS]
President Bola Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter:TinubuMediaS]

In a statement on Friday in Abuja by Ajuri Ngelale, Presidential spokesman, Tinubu joined family, friends and associates of the former Borno Governor in thanking God for the Vice President.

He said that Shettima had sustained grace of wisdom, character, compassion and bold leadership over his years of service to Nigeria with notable distinction in both the private and public sectors.

The president extolled the celebrant for his undying loyalty to the nation, and his steadfast resolve to improve society throughout an illustrious career.

He said the vice president had a track record of service in education as a lecturer at the University of Maiduguri, prior to moving into the banking industry, before accepting to serve Borno as a Commissioner in five different ministries.

The president lauded his vice for the unusual courage in presiding over Borno for eight years, during which a deadly insurgency riddled large areas of the North East.

‘’This remarkable public servant defied all odds in the region with a ferociously intellectual mind and an innovative doggedness to solve dynamic problems with dynamic solutions.

‘’He built high quality leaders and institutions for the sustainably developing future of Borno State and its people,’’ he said.

As the able Vice President celebrates another year of life, the President prayed for the continued well-being of the quintessential political leader and his family.

News Agency Of Nigeria

