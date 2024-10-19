President Tinubu returns to Nigeria after working vacation to UK, France

Tinubu arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 7. 20 p.m. on Saturday, and was received by senior members of the administration.

It will be recalled that the President departed Abuja for the two-week working vacation on October 2, as part of his annual leave.

On October 11, Tinubu left the UK for Paris, France, for an important engagement, according to Ibrahim Masari, his Senior Special Assistant on Political and Other Matters.

The President was received on arrival by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.